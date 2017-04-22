Apr 22, 2017 at 5.15pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur
 

Antonio Conte: 'Tottenham Hotspur should shed underdog tag'

Antonio Conte shouts orders as Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte describes Tottenham Hotspur as one of the "great powers" in English football and believes that they are no longer the underdogs.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 21, 2017 at 16:18 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has said that it is time for Tottenham Hotspur to shed their underdog tags ahead of Saturday's FA Cup semi-final between the two sides at Wembley.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino claimed that Chelsea were the favourites for the match, despite Tottenham going into the London derby in the better form.

However, Conte believes that Spurs have established themselves as one of the major forces in English football under Pochettino and suggested that they can no longer refer to themselves as the underdogs in such matches.

"Tottenham now is a really great power in English football. There is a moment you have to finish considering yourself an underdog. I think this is the right moment," he told reporters.

"This is the third year for them [under Pochettino]. Tottenham is a great team. They're showing for the second consecutive year to fight for the title."

Spurs will be looking to progress into their first FA Cup final since 1991 on Saturday, whereas Chelsea have lifted the trophy six times since Tottenham's last triumph.

Gary Cahill demonstrates his remarkable drinking skills during the Premier League game between Hull City and Chelsea on October 1, 2016
Read Next:
Conte: 'Cahill problem is not serious'
>
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Diego Costa of Chelsea celebrates with teammates after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on October 30, 2016
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte coy on Diego Costa exit talk
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Antonio Conte 'turns Chelsea training ground into boot camp'
 Kyle Walker of Spurs holds off the challenge from Eden Hazard of Chelsea during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on March 8, 2014
Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur dominate PFA Premier League Team of the Year
Conte: 'Terry remains important to Chelsea'Conte: 'Spurs must shed underdog tag'Conte: 'Cahill problem is not serious'Cahill to miss FA Cup tie after hospital stay?Fabregas: 'Terry is irreplaceable'
Preview: Chelsea vs. Tottenham HotspurGerrard, Lampard to be inducted into Hall of FameSam Allardyce plays down John Terry linkTianjin still interested in Diego CostaClement confirms Swansea interest in Terry
> Chelsea Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld celebrates after scoring during the Champions League clash with AS Monaco at Wembley Stadium on September 14, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino "not worried" about Toby Alderweireld speculation
 Ugo Ehiogu of MK Dons in action during the pre season friendly match between MK Dons and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stadiummk on July 28, 2009
Gareth Southgate "stunned" by death of ex-teammate Ugo Ehiogu
 Ugo Ehiogu of MK Dons in action during the pre season friendly match between MK Dons and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stadiummk on July 28, 2009
Ugo Ehiogu dies after cardiac arrest at Tottenham Hotspur training ground
Tottenham interested in Florian Thauvin?Dyche: 'Keane future in Burnley's hands'Conte: 'Spurs must shed underdog tag'Conte: 'Cahill problem is not serious'Spurs pay tribute to Ugo Ehiogu
Football world pays tribute to EhioguPreview: Chelsea vs. Tottenham HotspurReport: Tottenham enter Keane bidding warSpurs coach Ehiogu rushed to hospitalPochettino: 'FA Cup more difficult to win now'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 