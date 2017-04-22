Chelsea manager Antonio Conte describes Tottenham Hotspur as one of the "great powers" in English football and believes that they are no longer the underdogs.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has said that it is time for Tottenham Hotspur to shed their underdog tags ahead of Saturday's FA Cup semi-final between the two sides at Wembley.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino claimed that Chelsea were the favourites for the match, despite Tottenham going into the London derby in the better form.

However, Conte believes that Spurs have established themselves as one of the major forces in English football under Pochettino and suggested that they can no longer refer to themselves as the underdogs in such matches.

"Tottenham now is a really great power in English football. There is a moment you have to finish considering yourself an underdog. I think this is the right moment," he told reporters.

"This is the third year for them [under Pochettino]. Tottenham is a great team. They're showing for the second consecutive year to fight for the title."

Spurs will be looking to progress into their first FA Cup final since 1991 on Saturday, whereas Chelsea have lifted the trophy six times since Tottenham's last triumph.