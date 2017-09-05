World Cup
Sep 5, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
LiechtensteinLiechtenstein
0-8
Spain

Wieser (55')
FT(HT: 0-4)
Ramos (3'), Morata (15', 54'), Isco (16'), Silva (39'), Aspas (51', 63'), Goppel (89' og.)
Busquets (81')

Julen Lopetegui: 'We did what we had to do'

Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates scoring in the Euro 2016 match against Turkey on June 17, 2016
© SilverHub
Spain boss Julen Lopetegui pays tribute to his team's professional performance in Tuesday night's 8-0 victory over Liechtenstein.
European Football Editor
Filed:

Spain boss Julen Lopetegui has paid tribute to his team's professional performance in Tuesday night's 8-0 victory over Liechtenstein.

La Roja, who remain three points clear of Italy at the top of Group G, took another big step towards securing qualification for the 2018 World Cup after scoring eight unanswered goals in Vaduz.

"The difference between the national teams was huge and we did what we set out to do," Lopetegui told reporters. "We wanted to play like a serious team and kill the game off early... We achieved that with [Sergio] Ramos's goal.

"After that, we scored a second, which gave us the necessary calmness to play how we did. Scoring in the first minute gives you that calmness, which paved the way for us."

Next up for Spain, who need four points from their final two fixtures to guarantee first spot in the section, is a home game against Albania on October 6.

Celta Vigo's forward Iago Aspas celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match Celta Vigo vs Real CD Espanyol at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on December 12, 2015.
Aspas reveals Morata friendship
>
