World Cup
Sep 5, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
LiechtensteinLiechtenstein
0-8
Spain

Wieser (55')
FT(HT: 0-4)
Ramos (3'), Morata (15', 54'), Isco (16'), Silva (39'), Aspas (51', 63'), Goppel (89' og.)
Busquets (81')

Iago Aspas reveals Alvaro Morata friendship

Celta Vigo's forward Iago Aspas celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match Celta Vigo vs Real CD Espanyol at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on December 12, 2015.
© Getty Images
Iago Aspas says that his close friendship with Spain teammate Alvaro Morata helps the pair thrive while playing together.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Iago Aspas has claimed that his close friendship with Alvaro Morata helps the pair thrive while playing together on the field.

Aspas and Morata both scored twice in Spain's 8-0 win over Liechtenstein on Tuesday night, which saw Julen Lopetegui's side move one step closer to booking their spot at the 2018 World Cup.

In addition to scoring twice himself, Aspas set up Morata's second of the night in Vaduz, and the Celta Vigo forward has paid tribute to his close personal relationship with Chelsea's summer signing.

"Me and Alvaro get along really well outside of football and we are friends, so hopefully that helps on the pitch," Aspas told Movistar+. "It is a shame that neither of us scored a hat-trick but the important thing was that we won and played really well."

The result against Liechtenstein has seen Spain stay three points clear of second-place Italy, who recorded a 1-0 win at home to Israel, with just two fixtures left to play in Group G.

Porto's Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui gestures from the touchline during the UEFA Champions League Group G football match between Chelsea and Porto at Stamford Bridge in London on December 9, 2015.
Read Next:
Spain boss Julen Lopetegui calls for calm
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Iago Aspas, Alvaro Morata, Julen Lopetegui, Football
Your Comments
More Spain News
Celta Vigo's forward Iago Aspas celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match Celta Vigo vs Real CD Espanyol at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on December 12, 2015.
Iago Aspas reveals Alvaro Morata friendship
 Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates scoring in the Euro 2016 match against Turkey on June 17, 2016
Result: Spain put eight past Liechtenstein in Vaduz
 Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates scoring in the Euro 2016 match against Turkey on June 17, 2016
Live Commentary: Liechtenstein 0-8 Spain - as it happened
Spain boss Julen Lopetegui calls for calmJulen Lopetegui coy on team selectionVilla: 'Injury came at worst moment'Lopetegui: 'More chances for Villa'David de Gea hails "incredible" Isco
Villa 'a doubt for Liechtenstein match'Morata hails 'united Spain support'Sergio Ramos gives Spain a '9/10'Villa: 'I never lost Spain enthusiasm'Lopetegui: 'Whole team deserves credit'
> Spain Homepage



Tables
 