Sep 5, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
LiechtensteinLiechtenstein
vs.
Spain
 

Live Commentary: Liechtenstein vs. Spain

Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates scoring in the Euro 2016 match against Turkey on June 17, 2016
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the 2018 World Cup qualifier between Liechtenstein and Spain from Vaduz.
Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 19:18 UK

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the 2018 World Cup qualifier between Liechtenstein and Spain from Vaduz.

Spain beat Italy 3-0 on Saturday night to move three points clear at the top of Group G, leaving themselves in a strong position to top the section.

Liechtenstein, on the other hand, are rock bottom of the group on zero points, scoring just once and conceding 26 times in their seven matches to date.

Follow live minute-by-minute commentary of the action below.


7.22pmRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from this Group G clash. Has Spain boss Julen Lopetegui made any changes to the XI that started against Italy on Saturday? Let's have a look at the two teams that will take to the field in Vaduz...

7.19pmTonight will be the eighth meeting between Liechtenstein and Spain, and it will not come as a surprise to learn that Spain have won each of the previous seven meetings. That includes an 8-0 success back in September, with La Roja scoring seven times in the second period to record a huge win. In all honesty, it is going to take a miracle for the home side to harm Spain tonight.

7.16pmEvening all! Sports Mole's live 2018 World Cup qualification coverage continues from Vaduz as Liechtenstein welcome Spain in Group G. In truth, it should be an extremely routine victory for the visitors tonight, but Luxembourg held France to a goalless draw on Sunday night, showing that anything can happen in the beautiful game we call football. Stay tuned for live coverage of the action!

Porto's Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui gestures from the touchline during the UEFA Champions League Group G football match between Chelsea and Porto at Stamford Bridge in London on December 9, 2015.
