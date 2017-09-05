World Cup
Spain boss Julen Lopetegui calls for calm

Porto's Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui gestures from the touchline during the UEFA Champions League Group G football match between Chelsea and Porto at Stamford Bridge in London on December 9, 2015.
Spain manager Julen Lopetegui says that his side "must guard against euphoria" ahead of their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein.
Spain manager Julen Lopetegui has insisted that his side "must guard against euphoria" ahead of their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein on Tuesday night.

Saturday's 3-0 victory over Italy has left Spain three points clear at the top of Group G, with La Roja now the overwhelming favourites to win the section, and book a spot at next summer's World Cup in the process.

Another three points against Liechtenstein would move Spain a step closer, but Lopetegui has warned his team against "complacency".

"We must guard against euphoria as we have not yet qualified," Diario AS quotes Lopetegui as saying. "Hope and excitement is not a bad thing but we must aim to secure three points in Liechtenstein and guard against complacency.

"We're not thinking of the World Cup or Saturday's game against Italy, that is in the past now and we must focus solely on the game in Liechtenstein."

Spain have won six of their seven matches in the section, with their only dropped points occurring away to Italy last October.

Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates scoring in the Euro 2016 match against Turkey on June 17, 2016
Live Commentary: Liechtenstein vs. Spain
