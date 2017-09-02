Live Commentary: Spain 0-0 Italy

Both Spain and Italy have collected 16 points from their six Group G fixtures to date, but La Roja lead the section on goal difference.

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole 's live coverage of the 2018 World Cup qualifier between Spain and Italy from the Bernabeu.

6 min Darmian breaks down the right for Italy before feeding Candreva, but the number six cannot find a pass into Immobile, who was actually standing in an offside position. Great tempo early on here.

4 min BOOKING! Verratti (Italy) is booked for a poor challenge on Busquets.

3 min Asensio has his first chance to run the Italian defence, but Barzagli is across to make the challenge, and indeed win a free kick from the Real Madrid attacker. Already a good tempo to this match.

2 min ... not quite a full house inside the stadium, but there is a brilliant atmosphere. As expected, Spain have been in charge of the possession in the early moments, with Italy seemingly waiting to pounce. You do get the feeling that the first goal here - if there indeed is one - could be crucial.

0 min KICKOFF! Spain kick things off in Madrid...

7.42pm Here we go then - both sets of players have joined us on the pitch ahead of kickoff in Madrid. Once the national anthems have been sung and the pre-match handshakes have been undertaken, we will be ready to get the action underway in this key Group G contest. Stay tuned for all of the action!

7.32pm Following this match, Italy will host Israel, before welcoming Macedonia and travelling to Albania in their final two Group G matches. A draw tonight would certainly favour Spain, who would fancy their chances of winning their last three fixtures, but the same could also be said for the Italians. It will be very interesting to see what happens if the score is still level approaching the latter stages.

7.28pm As for Italy, Giampeiro Ventura's side opened their 2018 World Cup qualification campaign with a 3-0 victory away to Israel last September, before the 1-1 draw with Spain in Torino. The Italians then won 3-2 at Macedonia and 4-0 at Liechtenstein in their next two, before scoring seven unanswered goals in fixtures with Albania and Liechtenstein in March and June respectively.

7.25pm In terms of what is ahead for Spain, they will travel to Liechtenstein on Tuesday, before finishing against Albania (H) and Israel (A) next month. The last thing that Spain need is to lose tonight and face the real possibility of dropping into the playoffs, which will include some big teams.

7.22pm 0 - Spain 🇪🇸 have not lost any of their 55 World Cup qualifiers at home, winning 46 and drawing nine. Fortification. pic.twitter.com/vixEADebFf — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 2, 2017

7.18pm Spain opened their Group G campaign with an 8-0 win over Liechtenstein last September, before the 1-1 draw with Italy on October 6. Four points became seven when they won 2-0 in Albania on October 9, and they have since beaten Macedonia twice and Israel in their last three matches. Indeed, Julen Loptegui's side have scored 21 times in this section and conceded just three.

7.15pm Spain have never lost a World Cup qualifier on home soil, however, winning 46 and drawing nine of those particular fixtures. Another victory tonight would place the 2010 World Cup winners within two wins of securing top spot in the group, and an automatic position in the finals. Defeat, however, would leave Italy very much in control at the top of the section. The atmosphere is building at the Bernabeu!

7.12pm Spain and Italy, as mentioned, played out a 1-1 draw when they met during this particular qualification phase last October, but Italy knocked Spain out of Euro 2016 in the round of 16 with a 2-0 victory. Between 2008 and 2014, Spain enjoyed an impressive run of results against their opponents tonight, but Italy are now unbeaten in their last three meetings with La Roja. © Getty Images

7.08pm Just a reminder that only the winner of each group will be guaranteed a spot in the finals of the 2018 World Cup, while the best eight runners-up across all groups will advance to the playoffs in a bid to make the tournament. In truth, both Spain and Italy should qualify for the competition in Russia, but only topping the section will absolutely make sure of a ticket to the party.

7.05pm So there we have it. The two teams are in, and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this warm evening in Madrid. I shall speak about Italy a little bit later, but let's start with Spain. La Roja currently top Group G ahead of Italy courtesy of a superior goal difference, but it is very tight at the summit. There is simply no downplaying the importance of tonight's match in the capital. © SilverHub

7.02pm As for Italy, there is just a fourth cap at full-back for Atalanta defender Leonardo Spinazzola, while Andrea Belotti is joined in the final third by Ciro Immobile, with Lorenzo Insigne and Antonio Candreva starting out wide. Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti is alongside Roma's Daniele de Rossi in the middle, while there is a spot for Manchester United's Matteo Darmian at right-back.

6.58pm Marco Asensio is given his first senior start for Spain in the false nine position, while David Silva and Isco are also selected as head coach Julen Lopetegui leaves Alvaro Morata and David Villa on the bench. Further back, Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta are joined by Koke, while there are no surprises at the back as Sergio Ramos starts alongside Gerard Pique. Very interesting Spain XI here!

6.55pm TEAMS! ESP: De Gea; Carvajal, Ramos, Pique, Alba; Busquets, Iniesta, Koke; Isco, Asensio, Silva ITA: Buffon; Darmian, Barzagli, Bonucci, Spinazzola; Candreva, De Rossi, Verratti, Insigne; Belotti, Immobile © SilverHub

6.52pm Right, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from Madrid. Any surprises in the two XIs? Let's have a look at the players that will start at the Bernabeu...

6.49pm Tonight will be the 33rd international meeting between Spain and Italy. Spain lead the head-to-head 11 wins to Italy's nine, while 12 fixtures between the two European nations have finished all square. As mentioned, the reverse match in Torino finished 1-1 back in October, with a late Daniele de Rossi penalty cancelling out a 55th-minute effort from Vitolo . Will there be a victor in tonight's match?