Live Commentary: Spain 0-0 Italy

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the 2018 World Cup qualifier between Spain and Italy from the Bernabeu.
Both Spain and Italy have collected 16 points from their six Group G fixtures to date, but La Roja lead the section on goal difference.
The reverse match in Torino finished 1-1 back in October, with a late Daniele de Rossi penalty cancelling out a 55th-minute effort from Vitolo.
Follow our live minute-by-minute coverage of the action right below..
📷 | Our starting XI for this massive night in Madrid! FORZA! #ESPITA 🇪🇸🇮🇹 #EuropeanQualifiers #VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/fZZriJcAmu— Italy (@azzurri) September 2, 2017
0 - Spain 🇪🇸 have not lost any of their 55 World Cup qualifiers at home, winning 46 and drawing nine. Fortification. pic.twitter.com/vixEADebFf— OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 2, 2017
ESP: De Gea; Carvajal, Ramos, Pique, Alba; Busquets, Iniesta, Koke; Isco, Asensio, Silva
ITA: Buffon; Darmian, Barzagli, Bonucci, Spinazzola; Candreva, De Rossi, Verratti, Insigne; Belotti, Immobile
