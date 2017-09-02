Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio starts for Spain in their World Cup qualifier against Italy at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio has been named in the Spain starting lineup for their World Cup qualifier against Italy at the Bernabeu this evening.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a stellar start to the season for Los Blancos and is rewarded with his fourth international cap at the home of his club side.

It is one of just two changes made by the hosts in Madrid, with Koke also coming into the side as Thiago Alcantara and Diego Costa - who is currently AWOL in Brazil - drop out.

Sergio Ramos once again starts alongside Barcelona rival Gerard Pique at the heart of the defence, while 35-year-old record goalscorer David Villa - back in the squad for the first time in more than three years - only makes the bench.

Italy, meanwhile, welcome Marco Verratti back into the fold as one of two changes for the top-of-the-group clash.

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder replaces Lorenzo Pellegrini in the side, while Leonardo Bonucci comes in for his injured former Juventus teammate Giorgio Chiellini in defence.

Gianluigi Buffon makes his 170th appearance in goal for the Azzurri, who are currently level on points with Spain at the top of the group but sit in second place due to their inferior goal difference.

Spain: De Gea; Carvajal, Ramos, Pique, Alba; Iniesta, Busquets, Koke; Isco, Asensio, Silva

Italy: Buffon; Darmian, Barzagli, Bonucci, Spinazzola; Candreva, De Rossi, Verratti, Insigne; Belotti, Immobile

