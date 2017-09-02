World Cup
Sep 2, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Spain
0-0
Italy
 
LIVE

Verratti (4')

Team News: Marco Asensio starts for Spain against Italy

Marco Asensio in action during the friendly between Italy under-21s and Spain under-21s on March 27, 2017
Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio starts for Spain in their World Cup qualifier against Italy at the Bernabeu.
Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio has been named in the Spain starting lineup for their World Cup qualifier against Italy at the Bernabeu this evening.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a stellar start to the season for Los Blancos and is rewarded with his fourth international cap at the home of his club side.

It is one of just two changes made by the hosts in Madrid, with Koke also coming into the side as Thiago Alcantara and Diego Costa - who is currently AWOL in Brazil - drop out.

Sergio Ramos once again starts alongside Barcelona rival Gerard Pique at the heart of the defence, while 35-year-old record goalscorer David Villa - back in the squad for the first time in more than three years - only makes the bench.

Italy, meanwhile, welcome Marco Verratti back into the fold as one of two changes for the top-of-the-group clash.

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder replaces Lorenzo Pellegrini in the side, while Leonardo Bonucci comes in for his injured former Juventus teammate Giorgio Chiellini in defence.

Gianluigi Buffon makes his 170th appearance in goal for the Azzurri, who are currently level on points with Spain at the top of the group but sit in second place due to their inferior goal difference.

Spain: De Gea; Carvajal, Ramos, Pique, Alba; Iniesta, Busquets, Koke; Isco, Asensio, Silva

Italy: Buffon; Darmian, Barzagli, Bonucci, Spinazzola; Candreva, De Rossi, Verratti, Insigne; Belotti, Immobile

Follow live text coverage of the match at the Bernabeu courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates.

Tomas Necid and Sergio Ramos in action during the Euro 2016 Group D game between Spain and Czech Republic on June 13, 2016
