Claude Puel has made two changes to his Southampton team for tonight's clash against Crystal Palace at St Mary's.

Sam McQueen has come into the side in place of Ryan Bertrand, who misses out completely this evening.

Up front, Jay Rodriguez has lost his place to Shane Long as the team continue on with Manolo Gabbiadini, who remains sidelined with a groin injury that he suffered last month.

As for Palace, manager Sam Allardyce has made one alteration at the back as Martin Kelly comes in for injured James Tomkins.

That is the only change to the team that defeated Chelsea 2-1 last weekend.

Southampton: Forster; Cedric, Stephens, Yoshida, McQueen; Romeu, Davis, Ward-Prowse; Tadic, Redmond, Long

Subs: Hassen, Caceres, Pied, Clasie, Sims, Hojbjerg, Rodriguez

Crystal Palace: Hennessey; Ward, Kelly, Sakho, Schlupp; Milivojevic, Cabaye; Puncheon, Zaha, Townsend; Benteke

Subs: Speroni, Delaney, Fryers, Flamini, Lee, Sako, Kaikai

