Apr 5, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
vs.
Crystal Palace
 

Team News: Two changes for Southampton as Crystal Palace make one alteration

Southampton forward Shane Long in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
© SilverHub
Claude Puel makes two changes to his Southampton side for tonight's clash against an unchanged Crystal Palace.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 19:17 UK

Claude Puel has made two changes to his Southampton team for tonight's clash against Crystal Palace at St Mary's.

Sam McQueen has come into the side in place of Ryan Bertrand, who misses out completely this evening.

Up front, Jay Rodriguez has lost his place to Shane Long as the team continue on with Manolo Gabbiadini, who remains sidelined with a groin injury that he suffered last month.

As for Palace, manager Sam Allardyce has made one alteration at the back as Martin Kelly comes in for injured James Tomkins.

That is the only change to the team that defeated Chelsea 2-1 last weekend.

Southampton: Forster; Cedric, Stephens, Yoshida, McQueen; Romeu, Davis, Ward-Prowse; Tadic, Redmond, Long
Subs: Hassen, Caceres, Pied, Clasie, Sims, Hojbjerg, Rodriguez

Crystal Palace: Hennessey; Ward, Kelly, Sakho, Schlupp; Milivojevic, Cabaye; Puncheon, Zaha, Townsend; Benteke
Subs: Speroni, Delaney, Fryers, Flamini, Lee, Sako, Kaikai

Follow Sports Mole's live text commentary of the game here.

Manolo Gabbiadini watches on from the stands prior to the Premier League game between Southampton and Bournemouth on April 1, 2017
Read Next:
Gabbiadini unlikely to return for Palace match
>
View our homepages for Claude Puel, Sam McQueen, Ryan Bertrand, Jay Rodriguez, Shane Long, Manolo Gabbiadini, Sam Allardyce, Martin Kelly, James Tomkins, Football
Your Comments
More Southampton News
Southampton forward Shane Long in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Team News: Two changes for Southampton as Crystal Palace make one alteration
 Southampton manager Claude Puel at the Premier League match against Watford on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Southampton vs. Crystal Palace
 Cedric Soares in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Liverpool on November 19, 2016
Chelsea 'interested in signing Southampton defender Cedric Soares'
Romeu: 'Southampton miss Gabbiadini presence'Puel: 'All players must contribute goals'Gabbiadini unlikely to return for Palace matchPuel: 'Southampton lucky to keep clean sheet'Claude Puel: 'Draw is a fair result'
Howe: 'Bournemouth deserved to win'Result: Arter misses from spot in south coast stalemateTeam News: Rodriguez in for SaintsLive Commentary: Southampton 0-0 Bournemouth - as it happenedChelsea 'plotting £25m Bertrand bid'
> Southampton Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Southampton forward Shane Long in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Team News: Two changes for Southampton as Crystal Palace make one alteration
 Southampton manager Claude Puel at the Premier League match against Watford on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Southampton vs. Crystal Palace
 Tony Pulis manager of West Bromwich Albion looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion at Selhurst Park on October 3, 2015
Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion target Sassuolo striker Diego Falcinelli?
Allardyce hopes media don't "distract" ZahaPalace 'want Sakho on permanent deal'Benteke: 'Palace deserved Chelsea win'Allardyce: 'Zaha can emulate Hazard'Conte: 'Defeat makes title race interesting'
Allardyce praises "outstanding" PalaceResult: Crystal Palace halt Chelsea title chargeTeam News: Costa, Hazard, Fabregas start for ChelseaLive Commentary: Chelsea 1-2 Crystal Palace - as it happenedConte: 'I feel sympathy for Allardyce'
> Crystal Palace Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Watford30107133648-1237
10Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
11Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
12Burnley31105163244-1235
13Southampton2897123336-334
14Bournemouth3097144254-1234
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 