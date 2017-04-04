Crowd generic

Sam Allardyce hopes media talk does not "distract" Wilfried Zaha

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce hopes that Wilfried Zaha will not be 'distracted' by paper talk.
Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has urged Wilfried Zaha to ignore the media reports about his future.

The 24-year-old has frequently featured in the transfer gossip pages since he returned to Selhurst Park in 2015 following a failed two-year spell at Manchester United.

Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be interested in signing the Ivory Coast international, but Allardyce wants the winger focused on the final nine games of the Premier League season.

"I'm very pleased with Wilf. He's maturing as a person, producing consistent performances on the field," BBC Sport quotes Allardyce as saying.

"Hopefully Wilf isn't listening to what the papers say - good or bad. I don't want it to distract him."

Zaha scored his sixth goal of the season in Saturday's surprise 2-1 victory over league leaders Chelsea.

