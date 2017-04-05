Apr 5, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
vs.
Crystal Palace
 

Manolo Gabbiadini unlikely to return for Crystal Palace match

Manolo Gabbiadini watches on from the stands prior to the Premier League game between Southampton and Bournemouth on April 1, 2017
© SilverHub
Claude Puel does not expect to be able to call upon the services of Manolo Gabbiadini against Crystal Palace in midweek, as he continues to nurse a groin strain.
Southampton boss Claude Puel has revealed that star striker Manolo Gabbiadini is still nursing a groin strain and is unlikely to feature against Crystal Palace in midweek.

The Italy international hit the ground running upon joining from Napoli in the January transfer window, finding the net six times in five games for the Saints.

Gabbiadini picked up an injury against Tottenham Hotspur just over a fortnight ago, however, ruling him out of his side's goalless draw with Bournemouth on Saturday, and Puel does not expect him to be back in time for Wednesday's visit of Palace to St Mary's Stadium.

"Manolo for the next game, it's still difficult," he told reporters. "[The Bournemouth game] was an opportunity to see other players and for Shane Long and Sofiane Boufal to show their quality and have game time."

Jay Rodriguez started in Gabbiadini's absence against Bournemouth - the first time Puel has made a change to his starting lineup in four games.

Manolo Gabbiadini lies injured during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
