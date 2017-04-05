Claude Puel does not expect to be able to call upon the services of Manolo Gabbiadini against Crystal Palace in midweek, as he continues to nurse a groin strain.

The Italy international hit the ground running upon joining from Napoli in the January transfer window, finding the net six times in five games for the Saints.

Gabbiadini picked up an injury against Tottenham Hotspur just over a fortnight ago, however, ruling him out of his side's goalless draw with Bournemouth on Saturday, and Puel does not expect him to be back in time for Wednesday's visit of Palace to St Mary's Stadium.

"Manolo for the next game, it's still difficult," he told reporters. "[The Bournemouth game] was an opportunity to see other players and for Shane Long and Sofiane Boufal to show their quality and have game time."

Jay Rodriguez started in Gabbiadini's absence against Bournemouth - the first time Puel has made a change to his starting lineup in four games.