Apr 5, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
vs.
Crystal Palace
 

Claude Puel: 'All Southampton players must try to contribute goals'

Southampton manager Claude Puel at the Premier League match against Watford on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Southampton manager Claude Puel says that the first-team squad should not solely rely on their strikers to score goals for the club.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 3, 2017 at 19:05 UK

Southampton manager Claude Puel has said that he expects more of his first-team squad to deliver goals for the side, not just their strikers.

With Manolo Gabbiadini and Charlie Austin both out injured, Shane Long and Jay Rodriguez are under consideration for a starting role against Crystal Palace, but the pair have only contributed seven goals between them in the Premier League this season.

However, Puel wants to see goals from all areas of the pitch, especially after their goalless draw with Bournemouth on Saturday evening.

The 55-year-old told reporters: "They can have game time. It's interesting for them and it's important for the team.

"The team is not just strikers. I spoke about Shane and Jay but other players can score on this team. We need a performance from all the players, not just one or two."

Southampton possess the fifth-worst scoring record in the top flight after registering just 33 goals in 28 fixtures.

Manolo Gabbiadini watches on from the stands prior to the Premier League game between Southampton and Bournemouth on April 1, 2017
Read Next:
Gabbiadini unlikely to return for Palace match
>
View our homepages for Claude Puel, Manolo Gabbiadini, Charlie Austin, Shane Long, Jay Rodriguez, Football
Your Comments
More Southampton News
Manolo Gabbiadini watches on from the stands prior to the Premier League game between Southampton and Bournemouth on April 1, 2017
Manolo Gabbiadini unlikely to return for Crystal Palace match
 Southampton's Oriol Romeu in action against Watford on March 4, 2017
Oriol Romeu: 'Southampton miss Manolo Gabbiadini presence'
 Southampton manager Claude Puel at the Premier League match against Watford on March 4, 2017
Claude Puel: 'All Southampton players must try to contribute goals'
Puel: 'Southampton lucky to keep clean sheet'Claude Puel: 'Draw is a fair result'Howe: 'Bournemouth deserved to win'Result: Arter misses from spot in south coast stalemateTeam News: Rodriguez in for Saints
Live Commentary: Southampton 0-0 Bournemouth - as it happenedChelsea 'plotting £25m Bertrand bid'Chelsea 'confident of Van Dijk deal'Claude Puel: 'Boufal low on confidence'Puel unhappy with Dusan Tadic comments
> Southampton Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 