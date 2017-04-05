Southampton manager Claude Puel says that the first-team squad should not solely rely on their strikers to score goals for the club.

With Manolo Gabbiadini and Charlie Austin both out injured, Shane Long and Jay Rodriguez are under consideration for a starting role against Crystal Palace, but the pair have only contributed seven goals between them in the Premier League this season.

However, Puel wants to see goals from all areas of the pitch, especially after their goalless draw with Bournemouth on Saturday evening.

The 55-year-old told reporters: "They can have game time. It's interesting for them and it's important for the team.

"The team is not just strikers. I spoke about Shane and Jay but other players can score on this team. We need a performance from all the players, not just one or two."

Southampton possess the fifth-worst scoring record in the top flight after registering just 33 goals in 28 fixtures.