Live Commentary: Southampton vs. Crystal Palace

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Southampton and Crystal Palace at St Mary's.
The Saints head into the match three points clear of their opponents in 13th place, with one match in hand.
Palace, meanwhile, have climbed out of the relegation zone since Sam Allardyce took change and start the evening in 16th with a four-point cushion separating them from the bottom three.
Please note that the action gets underway at 7.45pm.
7.35pmALLARDYCE: "You'd hope we could target a point, given the form we're in. We have to be at 100%. Every player was at their top level on Saturday. I told the boys to enjoy the [Chelsea] victory at home. There's no real time to celebrate. There's still a way to go." (via BBC Sport).
7.34pmPre-match quotes from both camps incoming...
7.32pmWe've already touched on Palace's revival under this man, but it's worth pointing out that if they emerge victorious tonight, they will have won five league games in a row for the first time since April 2014.
7.30pmTonight their line-fluffing strikeforce is up against a rock solid defensive unit with the in-form Mamadou Sakho at the heart of it. Moreover, the Saints have only taken four points from their last five home fixtures.
7.28pmAfter some statistical analysis, they're starting to look like the favourites. Southampton are having a hard time finding the net at home, with just 14 goals to their name - only Middlesbrough has a worse record than that.
7.25pmSo could Big Sam be the one to buck that trend? Given that he has never lost a Premier League fixture at this stadium, there's every reason to believe so.
7.21pmAs two sides who have spent a good deal of time in the same division, there's history between this pair and it doesn't exactly favour the visitors. Palace have NEVER won at Southampton in the Premier League era and the Saints have lost this fixture just once in their last 13 attempts.
7.17pmSome very quick arithmetic suggests that Southampton could yet be drawn into a relegation dogfight, but in reality, their fans have little to fear. The Saints are seven points clear of the drop zone and have two matches in hand on many of the teams below them. However, a win this evening moves them within touching distance of mathematical safety.
7.14pmTheir upturn in fortunes has seen them climb out of the relegation zone into 16th, leaving them only three point behind tonight's opponents. A win this evening would really give them some breathing space in their bid to dodge the drop.
7.11pmPalace's surprise win at Chelsea was their fourth in a row, marking the first time they've achieved that feat for two years. Although Zaha has been a key figure during that run, it's typical Allardyce defending that is the bedrock of their resurgence.
7.08pmSpeaking of flying, Zaha is absolutely soaring at the moment. It was his pace and skillful play that caught Chelsea off guard last weekend as he turned in a man-of-the-match performance. Expect him to play a key role for Palace this evening, playing off Christian Benteke.
7.07pmA nugget of interesting news regarding Palace's selection tonight - Wilfried Zaha is making his 250th appearance for the club tonight. How time flies!
7.03pmIt will come as little surprise to hear that Big Sam is keeping the faith in a near-identical XI to the side that defeated Chelsea last time out. Just one change for the Eagles as Martin Kelly replaces the unfit James Tomkins.
6.59pmLong's inclusion in place of Jay Rodriguez is one of only two changes from the goalless draw with Bournemouth on April 1, with Sam McQueen also replacing Ryan Bertrand. Rodriguez is named among the subs.
6.56pmSaints boss Claude Puel has named an attacking line-up to face Palace, with Shane Long drafted in up front to partner Nathan Redmond in the absence of the injured Manolo Gabbiadini. James Ward-Prowse and Dusan Tadic will provide additional goal threat from the middle of the park.
6.53pmPALACE XI: Hennessey, Ward, Kelly, Sakho, Schlupp, Cabaye, Milivojevic, Townsend, Puncheon, Zaha, Benteke
6.52pmSOUTHAMPTON XI: Forster, Soares, Stephens, Yoshida, McQueen, Davis, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond, Long
6.50pmHello and welcome to our live text coverage of the Premier League showdown between Southampton and Crystal Palace. Both teams have the opportunity to put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone tonight and we'll be on hand to make sure you don't miss a single kick. First up, team news...