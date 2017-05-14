Preview: Roma vs. Juventus

Sports Mole previews the potentially-decisive Serie A clash between Roma and Juventus as the Old Lady aim to secure a sixth consecutive league title.

Current Serie A champions Juventus travel to face title rivals Roma on Sunday evening knowing that a single point will be enough to guarantee them a sixth consecutive Scudetto crown.

As for the hosts, Spalletti and company are still aiming to fend off fierce competition for second place, as they try to secure automatic qualification for the group stages of the Champions League next term.

Roma

With Juve just one point away from clinching the title, Roma boss Luciano Spalletti will likely have other concerns on his mind as his side aim to stave off competition from third-placed Napoli in the battle for second and an all-important automatic qualification spot for the Champions League.

The end of May saw the Rome club fall to a disappointing home defeat at the hands of Lazio, before Spalletti's men bounced backed with a resounding victory away at AC Milan. La Maggica's remaining two fixtures beyond this tie see the club face both Chievo and Genoa, leaving Roma knowing that a positive result against the champions-elect would mean that second spot remains firmly in their own hands.

Spalletti has come in for criticism at times this season, although the Roma boss showed some shrewd tactical efficiency to dismantle Milan last time out, especially in his deployment of Radja Nainggolan, Leandro Paredes and Daniele De Rossi in a rotating midfield three that worked to perfection at San Siro.

One statistic the coach will be aware of, however, is that he has a rather poor home record when facing Juventus. As it stands, Spalletti has only beaten Juve once alongside three draws and 18 defeats. That said, Roma themselves have lost only one of their previous five Serie A home games against the Old Lady.

Roma fans will be hoping that Stephan El Shaarawy is able to make an impact on this fixture following his recent standout showing off the bench against Milan, especially given the reports surrounding the availability of Capocannoniere Edin Dzeko.

Recent form: WLWDWW

Juventus

The Old Lady will earn their sixth consecutive Scudetto on Sunday evening should they secure a point against the hosts, and a number of players have already made it clear what a feat it would be to do so against their closest title rivals.

Massimiliano Allegri and his charges will be travelling to the capital with great confidence following a total dismantling of AS Monaco in order to gain progression into the final of the Champions League. That spot in the final could just alter Allegri's plans here too, given that Juve might be hoping to rest a few players ahead of the looming European showpiece at the start of next month.

Despite some rotation potentially being on the cards, much has already been made of Miralem Pjanic's potential role in the contest, as he prepares to face the club he left under testing circumstances last summer.

Regardless of Juve's achievements in the Champions League, Allegri will know that there is still much work to be done during the final stages of the season, especially given that a point on Sunday is what potentially stands in their as they aim to complete a monumental treble this campaign.

Juve have only faced Roma twice after matchday 35 in the history of Serie A, but they enter this contest safe in the knowledge that they beat their rivals on both occasions during the 1948-49 and 2013-14 seasons.

Recent form: DDWWWD

Team News

Roma's major concern is that Dzeko will be missing following a thigh strain, meaning that Diego Perotti will likely play more centrally to leave open a spot for El Shaarawy to start.

Nainggolan is thought to have picked up a slight knock against AC Milan and will be pushing things fine in order to retain his starting spot in the side.

As for the visitors, Allegri could make changes at the back in an effort to rest both Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, potentially leaving roles for Medhi Benatia or Federico Mattiello.

Gonzalo Higuain is expected to continue up top alone, while support should be provided by an attacking three of Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic.

Roma possible starting lineup:

Szczesny; Palmieri, Manolas, Fazio, Juan Jesus; Paredes, De Rossi, Nainggolan; El Shaarawy, Perotti, Salah

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Bonucci, Benatia, Alex Sandro; Marchisio, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain



Head To Head

Juventus already have the upper hand over the hosts this campaign, having picked up a slender 1-0 victory over Roma in Turin at the end of 2016.

Roma won their last home fixture against the Old Lady, however, following a 2-1 win at the Stadio Olimpico in August 2015.

Over the last six meetings between the two clubs, Juve have won three, drawn one and lost two.



We say: Roma 1-2 Juventus

Juve's recent form in the league might not be too much to write home about following two draws on the bounce, but the visitors will be buoyed following their impressive performances in the Champions League. Knowing that just one solitary point separates them from a sixth consecutive crown will likely be more than enough to spur Allegri's side to victory, regardless of whether their coach decides to rest one or two of his key men.

