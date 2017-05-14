May 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stadio Olimpico
Roma
3-1
Juventus
De Rossi (25'), El Shaarawy (56'), Nainggolan (65')
Fazio (46'), De Rossi (50'), Paredes (60')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Lemina (21')
Benatia (89'), Higuain (90')

Team News: Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan fit to start against Juventus

Radja Naiggolan of Roma in action against Torino on February 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Radja Nainggolan is deemed fit enough to start for Roma against a Juventus side showed numerous changes from last time out.
Roma have midfielder Radja Nainggolan in their starting ranks for this evening's Serie A showdown with Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Belgium international picked up a knock in last weekend's 4-1 win over AC Milan, forcing him to leave the field 18 minutes before the end.

Manager Luciano Spalletti is able to call upon the influential midfielder from the off, however, as Roma look to climb into second place in the table.

There is no Edin Dzeko for the hosts, though, with their top scorer missing out on inclusion due to a thigh strain, while Antonio Rudiger returns from suspension.

Elsewhere, Kevin Strootman is sidelined through a ban of his own and Diego Perotti is moved into a role up top as Spalletti shuffles his pack.

In terms of the visitors, who require one point to secure a sixth league title on the spin, manager Massimiliano Allegri has opted to make a number of changes with one eye on the upcoming Champions League final.

Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini, Dani Alves and Andrea Barzagli are all given a welcome rest, with Sami Khedira and Claudio Marchisio also absent due to injury.

Experienced keeper Gianluigi Buffon does retain his place in goal, though, and former Roma players Medhi Benatia and Miralem Pjanic are also handed starts.

Juve have won five of their last seven league encounters with Roma, scoring in each of those.

Roma: Szczesny; Rudiger, Manolas, Fazio, Emerson; De Rossi, Paredes; Salah, Nainggolan, El Shaarawy; Perotti
Subs: Alisson, Lobont, Vermaelen, Juan Jesus; Peres, Mario Rui, Grenier, Gerson, Totti, Frattesi, Tumminello

Juventus: Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Bonucci, Benatia, Asamoah; Lemina, Pjanic, Sturaro; Cuadrado, Higuain, Mandzukic
Subs: Neto, Audero, Dani Alves, Barzagli, Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Marchisio, Rincon, Mattiello, Mandragora, Dybala

Radja Nainggolan in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Juventus36274572264685
2Roma36263782334981
3Napoli36248486365080
4Lazio36217872452770
5Atalanta BCAtalanta36199860411966
6AC Milan361791053431060
7Fiorentina36161196051959
8Inter Milan361751464461856
9Torino361214106561450
10Sampdoria361211134650-447
11Udinese36128164450-644
12CagliariCagliari36135185169-1844
13AC Chievo VeronaChievo36127174055-1543
14SassuoloSassuolo36127174956-743
15Bologna36118173953-1441
16Genoa3689193460-2633
17Empoli3688202858-3032
18Crotone3687213154-2331
RPalermo3658233174-4323
RPescara3628263379-4614
> Full Version
 