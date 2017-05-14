Radja Nainggolan is deemed fit enough to start for Roma against a Juventus side showed numerous changes from last time out.

Roma have midfielder Radja Nainggolan in their starting ranks for this evening's Serie A showdown with Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Belgium international picked up a knock in last weekend's 4-1 win over AC Milan, forcing him to leave the field 18 minutes before the end.

Manager Luciano Spalletti is able to call upon the influential midfielder from the off, however, as Roma look to climb into second place in the table.

There is no Edin Dzeko for the hosts, though, with their top scorer missing out on inclusion due to a thigh strain, while Antonio Rudiger returns from suspension.

Elsewhere, Kevin Strootman is sidelined through a ban of his own and Diego Perotti is moved into a role up top as Spalletti shuffles his pack.

In terms of the visitors, who require one point to secure a sixth league title on the spin, manager Massimiliano Allegri has opted to make a number of changes with one eye on the upcoming Champions League final.

Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini, Dani Alves and Andrea Barzagli are all given a welcome rest, with Sami Khedira and Claudio Marchisio also absent due to injury.

Experienced keeper Gianluigi Buffon does retain his place in goal, though, and former Roma players Medhi Benatia and Miralem Pjanic are also handed starts.

Juve have won five of their last seven league encounters with Roma, scoring in each of those.

Roma: Szczesny; Rudiger, Manolas, Fazio, Emerson; De Rossi, Paredes; Salah, Nainggolan, El Shaarawy; Perotti

Subs: Alisson, Lobont, Vermaelen, Juan Jesus; Peres, Mario Rui, Grenier, Gerson, Totti, Frattesi, Tumminello

Juventus: Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Bonucci, Benatia, Asamoah; Lemina, Pjanic, Sturaro; Cuadrado, Higuain, Mandzukic

Subs: Neto, Audero, Dani Alves, Barzagli, Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Marchisio, Rincon, Mattiello, Mandragora, Dybala