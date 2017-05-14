Live Commentary: Roma 3-1 Juventus - as it happened

Massimiliano Allegri and his charges need just one point from their trip to the Stadio Olimpico to wrap up their sixth consecutive Scudetto tonight.

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole 's live coverage as Roma welcome the visit of champions-elect Juventus in Serie A.

7.15pm Good evening all and thank you for joining us as we bring you live coverage of Roma 's Serie A clash with champions-elect Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico.

7.16pm Massimiliano Allegri 's men require just one point on the road tonight in order to clinch what would be their sixth consecutive Scudetto crown. As for Roma, they need three points to help stabilise their push for second spot and guaranteed place in the group stages of next season's Champions League.

7.19pm Juve are still on course for a standout treble this term and will wait to face Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League. With that final in mind, Allegri might well rest a few faces here, but the visitors will still be intent on wrapping up the league title come the end of tonight.

7.19pm Time for some team news now...

7.20pm ROMA STARTING XI: Szczesny; Rudiger, Manolas, Fazio, Emerson; De Rossi, Paredes; Salah, Nainggolan, El Shaarawy; Perotti

7.20pm ROMA SUBSTITUTES: Alisson, Lobont, Vermaelen, Juan Jesus; Peres, Mario Rui, Grenier, Gerson, Totti, Frattesi, Tumminello

7.20pm JUVENTUS STARTING XI: Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Bonucci, Benatia, Asamoah; Lemina, Pjanic, Sturaro; Cuadrado, Higuain, Mandzukic

7.21pm JUVENTUS SUBSTITUTES: Neto, Audero, Dani Alves, Barzagli, Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Marchisio, Rincon, Mattiello, Mandragora, Dybala

7.22pm So the big news for the hosts is that key midfielder Radja Nainggolan has been declared fit to start despite picking up a knock against AC Milan last weekend. Edin Dzeko is missing following his recent injury, leaving Diego Perotti to lead the line up top for the home side.

7.24pm As for the visitors, Allegri has decided to rest all of five men tonight, with Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini, Dani Alves and Andrea Barzagli potentially getting a rest ahead of the Champions League final. Medhi Benatia has been handed a place in the centre of defence after signing a permanent deal with the Old Lady, while former Roma playmaker Miralem Pjanic starts for the away side.

7.27pm Juve come into this contest off the back of some slightly average league form following two draws in their previous two matches. Those points were offset against a standout performance in the Champions League, however, as Juve made light work of AS Monaco in order to book their place in the final in Cardiff.

7.28pm Roma have enjoyed a bit of a mixed bag too of late, following a disappointing loss to visitors Lazio that was then followed by a well-orchestrated demolition of AC Milan at the San Siro.

7.29pm Juventus already have the upper hand over the hosts this campaign, having picked up a slender 1-0 victory over Roma in Turin at the end of 2016. Roma won their last home fixture against the Old Lady, however, following a 2-1 win at the Stadio Olimpico at the start of last season.

7.29pm Over the last six meetings between the two clubs, Juve have won three, drawn one and lost two. It is quite remarkable that Allegri can make as many changes as he has tonight only for his starting XI to still be the envy of many club's in Europe.

7.32pm Roma boss Luciano Spalletti will be hoping that he can put some torrid personal home form against the Old Lady behind him this evening. As things stand, the coach has produced just one win against Juve alongside three draws and 18 defeats.

7.35pm One major thing to watch this evening will be the role of Pjanic in this Juventus side. The playmaker made a remarkable move to Turin from the capital last summer and you have think that he'll be in for some rather harsh treatment from the home fans. That said, he has the ability to cause real problems for the home defence, especially with his balls into the likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic.

7.37pm It is a rather warm evening tonight in Rome with temperatures sitting up at around 19 degrees Celsius with a tinge of cloud cover here and there. We should be set for an electric game here as both sides have so much to play for.

7.39pm Here is a quick snap of the imperious Gianluigi Buffon loosening up a little earlier at the Stadio Olimpico. What a servant this man has been to both club and world football: Gettin' loose...#RomaJuve #FINOALLAFINE pic.twitter.com/Yc5Qlwd8uc — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) May 14, 2017

7.40pm PREDICTION! Just five minutes to go now and it is time for a prediction. Allegri has opted for a number of changes on the road, but you still look at the Juve side and believe they have the beating of Roma. Too much is at stake tonight for the visitors and they will be aiming to wrap up another Scudetto at the earliest possible moment. The Old Lady might just steal this with a 2-1 victory...

7.44pm Just a few moments to go now as the players line up in the tunnel. Buffon has a steely look on his face and looks focused ahead of this potentially title-clinching clash.

7.46pm The ultras are back in house this evening in Rome and the plastic sheeting that often separates the fans from the players has been removed from the stands. We're just running through the singing and what not and then we will be underway!

1 min KICKOFF! Here we go then, Roma get us moving in their standard claret kit, while visitors Juve are in black and white stripes.

2 min Juve begin with some neat pressing and force the hosts back to the keeper. Some neat play sees El Shaarawy break beyond Lichtsteiner, but the winger's cross into the box is a poor one and Juve clear their lines. Fast start here in the capital!

3 min Roma have started brightly in these opening minutes and are moving the ball about with some real zip in the middle of the pitch. Paredes tries to force the issue a little too much this time, however, leaving Buffon to sweep up off his line with ease.

5 min Juve get the chance to move the ball about for the first time tonight and they make good progress down the right channel, leaving Rudiger to clear at the back-post with Mandzukic lurking.

7 min POST! Juventus almost snatch an early lead, twice actually... The corner is bundled into the feet of Mandzukic, who can't quite clear his feet in time to get a shot away. The ball is cleared only as far as left-back Asamoah, who lashes his drilled effort straight against the post from the edge of the box.

9 min The visitors have taken a grip on proceedings after a bright Roma start. The absence of Dzeko could prove vital tonight against such a strong Juventus defence. They have only conceded 23 goals this season in all of 35 games.

12 min Higuain finds some space on the edge of the box and he almost looks ready to fire from distance, only for Nainggolan to steal in at the vital moment and win the ball back for a retreating Roma.

15 min Juve look up for this despite a raft of changes from Allegri. Sturaro is the creator this time as he throws the ball forward for the run of Higuain, who is soon scuppered by an out-rushing Szczesny in the Roma goal.

17 min The visitors work the ball down the left this time through Mandzukic, who eventually threads possession back into the path of Higuain. The Argentine has a go from distance, but his wild thrash goes sailing over the bar.

18 min Roma win a cheap free kick and the ball is whipped into the box by Paredes. De Rossi is quickest to reach as he beats the run of his marker, before heading tamely wide of the target without troubling Buffon.

20 min The home side have managed to upset the Old Lady's rhythm in these last few moments, with the visitors failing to thread much together through the middle. Juventus won't mind too much as they can play this game at whatever pace they like...

21 min GOAL! ROMA 0-1 JUVENTUS (MARIO LEMINA)

22 min A draw would be enough, but Juve are in front now and it comes courtesy of some remarkable team play. Higuain times a perfect run beyond the defence where he is soon picked out by an inch-perfect pass from Sturaro. The frontman squares the ball across the face of goal with his first touch to Lemina, who notches his first goal of the season with a simple tap-in. Wonderful stuff from the visitors...

25 min GOAL! ROMA 1-1 JUVENTUS (DANIELE DE ROSSI)

26 min Very unlike Juve this, they've conceded just three minutes after going in front. The visitors concede a rather cheap corner, which Manolas heads straight at Buffon. The veteran stopper produces a poor save, though, as he pushes the ball straight back into the path of De Rossi, who rifles into the net at the second attempt. All square!

29 min That goal appears to have put the wind up Roma slightly and they are now moving the ball about with more vigour. The hosts move possession in front of the Juventus box, but cannot find a way through as the away side stand firm.

32 min What an entertaining opening half here in the Italian capital with very little to choose between the sides. The home side have started to gain a foothold in this tie following the equaliser and Allegri will be disappointed after conceding so quickly having gone ahead.

35 min SAVE! Great work from Higuain to draw a strong stop from Szczesny. The frontman takes one touch to get the ball out from his feet, before lashing an effort towards the top corner with his weaker left foot. Thankfully for the hosts, their keeper is equal to it and is able to get two hands on the danger.

39 min Juventus have seized momentum during this latter stage of the first half and the ball is worked neatly from Higuain into the path of Cuadrado, who drops off his teammate's shoulder. The winger attempts something spectacular from distance, only to see his effort fly high and wide of goal.

41 min Another slight chance for Juventus as Pjanic turns a cross towards the near post, where Sturaro attempts a rather tame flick that rolls just wide of the Rome goal.

42 min CHANCE! Roma should be in front... Nainggolan catches the Juventus defence sleeping with a clever chipped ball into the box. Salah peels off the back of his marker and finds himself free inside the area, only to send his header straight down the grateful throat of Buffon. He should have scored.

45 min CHANCE! And now a great opportunity for Juve to steal back in front as Cuadrado whips in a delightful ball for the run of Higuain, who can't quite get his head to the delivery with the goal gaping.

45+1 min HALF TIME: ROMA 1-1 JUVENTUS

8.37pm The referee calls time on an intriguing first half of football in Rome, with both sides arguably deserving of holding a lead. As things stand, Juventus are champions yet again, but Allegri will likely be frustrated at conceding such a cheap equaliser after going in front.

8.45pm The managers will likely keep things unchanged going into the second period. Juventus have plenty of firepower on the bench should they want to go in search of the three points here. As it stands, Roma have proved more than a threat at times and we'll likely see more goals in this contest going into the second 45 minutes.

45 min KICKOFF! Juventus get things moving again in the second period as they aim to wrap up the title this evening...

46 min YELLOW CARD! Roma's Fazio goes into the book early on as he climbs into an unknowing Lemina just inside the hosts' half.

49 min Roma have shown some early industry and they win themselves a cheap corner. The ball into the area from Paredes doesn't quite cut it, though, leaving Juve to head clear at the first attempt.

51 min YELLOW CARD! De Rossi goes into the book now as tempers just start to simmer. The midfielder goes straight into the back of Pjanic and it isn't a decision he can argue with really....

54 min We haven't quite reached the temp of the first half yet as things start to get a little scrappy here. Neither side has been able to thread much together going forward. Roma will know that they need three points should they want to mount a title push however unlikely that might be. The hosts might just start opening up in the next 10 minutes.

56 min GOAL! ROMA 2-1 JUVENTUS (STEPHAN EL SHAARAWY)

57 min Oh no, game on! Allegri will be furious with his side as they concede another cheap goal. El Shaarawy makes decent progress down the left channel before cutting inside to get off his shot. The effort takes a minor deflection off Lichtsteiner and deceives Buffon before creeping into the far corner down low past the legendary stopper.

60 min What do the visitors do now? Should they introduce some firepower from the bench? They haven't exactly started too brightly in the second period and have paid for a rather slack approach to this second period.

64 min SUBSTITUTION: Juventus make a change as Lichtsteiner is replaced by Dani Alves.

65 min The hosts have produced some smart tactics since going in front, ones that Juve might usually deploy themselves. They're breaking the game up with niggling fouls and the visitors just cannot seem to gain any momentum.

65 min GOAL! ROMA 3-1 JUVENTUS (RADJA NAINGGOLAN)

67 min Well it looks like Juve's wait to be crowned champions might just go on a little longer... Roma make the away side pay for yet more poor defending. This time Alves plays Nainggolan onside down the right channel of the box, leaving the playmaker to pull free and lash a standout effort beyond a helpless Buffon.

70 min The Old Lady have only got themselves to blame really. The visitors were well in this contest at half time and appeared more likely to seal an important point. Allegri's men just haven't been at it during the second half and have been made to pay for some lacklustre organisation.

74 min CHANCE! Dybala gets the chance to change the angle of the game with one of his first touches, but he cannot make the required contact from Mandzukic's cross as he heads over the bar without troubling Szczesny.

76 min This game sits rather precariously for Juve now as they go in search for a route back into the game. They are going to need to open up quickly and they will likely hand chance to Roma to extend their lead on the break.

81 min Can Juve force a second goal here - that might just change the complexion of the remainder of this fixture. At the moment it doesn't look likely, Juventus have barely put more than five passes together in the second half. They just haven't turned up after a promising showing in the first 45 minutes.

86 min You have to give great credit to Roma following this second half showing, they have stopped Juve from working out from the middle and Pjanic has been totally anonymous here this evening.

88 min This victory might not blow the title race wide open, but it does put Roma in the driving seat when it comes to fending off Napoli for that all-important second place, which guarantees Champions League football next term.

90 min We're going to have five minutes of additional time here... Juve will likely want this to be over, they have been dreadful for the last 45 minutes.

90+5 min FULL TIME: ROMA 3-1 JUVENTUS