Two goals from captain Sergio Ramos inspire Real Madrid back to winning ways against Malaga.

Real Madrid have ended a run of consecutive defeats with a 2-1 victory over Malaga in today's La Liga clash at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Zinedine Zidane's men weathered an early storm to take a two-goal lead into half time thanks to a double from captain Sergio Ramos.

The Real skipper broke the deadlock in the 35th minute, capitalising on poor marking from the visitors to nod Toni Kroos's corner over the line.

Ramos struck again from another set piece moments before the interval, once again finding space inside the penalty area to slide a Kroos free kick into the net.

Real, who went into the match having lost two on the bounce in all competitions, dominated for spells but did not have things their own way throughout.

Malaga handed themselves a lifeline just after the hour mark when Real goalkeeper Keylor Navas could only parry Chory Castro's strike into the path of Juanpi, who buried from close range to reduce the deficit.

Real had a number of chances to kill the game off in the latter stages, the best of which fell to Cristiano Ronaldo, who rattled the frame of the visitors' goal with a drive from the edge of the area.

There was still time for Ronaldo to head a Kroos cross wide before the referee's whistle, but Malaga were denied any further chances to equalise as the hosts held on to move four points clear at the top of La Liga.