Live Commentary: Real Madrid vs. Malaga

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the La Liga meeting between Real Madrid and Malaga.
The home side's record-breaking run may have come to an abrupt halt with back-to-back defeats, but they head into the match top of the table with a game in hand.
Malaga start the afternoon in 13th place with a nine-point gap separating them from the drop zone, despite losing five of their last seven matches in all competitions.
Please note that the match gets underway at 3.15pm.
2.23pmGood afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the La Liga clash between table-topping Real Madrid and Malaga at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The line-ups are in so we'll bring you those in just a moment...