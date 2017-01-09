Real Madrid, Barcelona players dominate FIFA-FIFPRO XI for 2016

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his first during the La Liga game between Deportivo La Coruna and Real Madrid on May 14, 2016
Real Madrid and Barcelona boast a combined total of nine players in the FIFA-FIFPRO XI for 2016.
Last Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017 at 18:01 UK

The FIFA-FIFPRO XI for 2016 has been mostly made up of players who play their football for Real Madrid or Barcelona.

In a vote involving 26,516 players, all but two of the star-studded team currently represent either of the two Spanish giants, while a 10th - Dani Alves - left Barcelona during the summer.

The only player not to compete in Spain is Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, meaning there are no English or Premier League players in the team.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were certainties to feature, and they are joined in a three-man attack by Neymar.

Notable absentees include Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann - who is in the running for the World Player of the Year accolade - and the two most expensive players in the world in Gareth Bale and Paul Pogba.

FIFA-FIFPRO XI: Manuel Neuer, Dani Alves, Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Andres Iniesta, Neymar, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
