Iago Aspas attempts to play down the incident that saw Sergio Ramos appear to spit in his direction, claiming that what happens on the field should stay on the field.

Iago Aspas has admitted that he was unaware of Sergio Ramos appearing to spit on him during Celta Vigo's meeting with Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.

The two players clashed on a couple of occasions during the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-final, in a match that saw Los Blancos fall to their second successive defeat.

Pictures emerged after the game showing Ramos allegedly spitting in the direction of his opponent, just a week on from an incident that saw him feel the wrath of Sevilla fans, but Aspas was oblivious to the unsavoury incident while the match was taking place.

"I did not even notice what happened," he told Deportes Cuatro. "I only saw it when someone sent me the video. I did not even know about it at first. Things like this happen a thousand times during a game, but these things stay on the field."

Ramos was also accused of spitting at Diego Costa when the striker was playing for Atletico Madrid in 2012.