Future Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior is named in the starting lineup of a senior match for the first time having already signed a £38m deal with Los Blancos.
Future Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior has been named in the starting lineup for a senior match for the first time in his career.

The 16-year-old has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Madrid when he turns 18, with the Spanish and European champions having spent £38m to sign him from Flamengo.

The teenager had played just 17 minutes of senior football before this evening, but he started for Flamengo in their Serie A clash with Avai this evening.

Vinicius will officially be a Madrid player from July 2018, but he is expected to stay at Flamengo for another year after that before finally making the move to the Spanish capital.

Vinicius was named the best player of the South American Under-17s tournament earlier this year having scored seven goals to help Brazil to a record 12th crown.

