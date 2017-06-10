General view of Bernabeu

Real Madrid

Lucas Vazquez: 'Zinedine Zidane delivered on his promise'

Lucas VAZQUEZ rewards the camera after scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
© AFP
Real Madrid forward Lucas Vazquez hails the work of Zinedine Zidane, insisting that his decision to heavily rotate the squad is to thank for their double success.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 13:39 UK

Lucas Vazquez has put Real Madrid's successful 2016-17 campaign down to the management of Zinedine Zidane, claiming that the Frenchman 'delivered on his promise' of giving every player a chance to shine.

The 25-year-old played a big part in Los Blancos' double-winning season, culminating in last weekend's victory over Juventus in Cardiff to add the Champions League crown to their La Liga title.

Not since 1958 have Real won those two competitions in the same season, and Vazquez believes that manager Zidane deserves huge praise for getting the best out of each and every one of his players through squad rotation.

"The fact that I played 50 games is something to be happy about," he told Marca. "It is an important figure. If I have done well, it is because the coach trusts me and gives me many opportunities. I just try to repay him on the field and hope I can do it for many more games and many more years.

"That has been a little bit of the secret to our success this season. The fact that we can make nine or 10 changes in a game means the team is more rested and all players in the squad are more involved. Above all, we can reach an important game like the Champions League final in as fresh a condition as when we started the season.

"It has allowed us to compete well in two competitions, La Liga and the Champions League, and given us a good chance of winning them. From the start of the season he told us what his idea was and what each player's role would be in the team. The truth is he delivered on that.

"He gave us all opportunities, he gave everyone playing time. That makes it a group success as well as an individual one. Zidane only asks that you train well and then he decides on the games we will play in."

Vazquez featured 33 times in La Liga this term and a further 10 times in the Champions League, but he was not used in the 4-1 final win over Juventus.

James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Read Next:
Stepfather: 'James should leave Real'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Lucas Vazquez, Zinedine Zidane, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the winning penalty during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Real Madrid 'to receive £175m bid for Cristiano Ronaldo'
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Chelsea enter race for Kylian Mbappe?
 Alvaro Morata in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol in La Liga on September 18, 2016
Agent: 'Alvaro Morata wants more playing time'
Vazquez: 'Zidane delivered on his promise'Stepfather: 'James should leave Real'Merson: 'Morata a gamble for Man United'Kane: 'Ronaldo is a great role model'Mbappe to extend Monaco contract?
Odegaard: 'I still have Real's confidence'Keylor Navas 'thankful' to ZidaneMan Utd 'still keen on Jan Oblak'Messi: 'Ronaldo is a phenomenal player'Report: Real Madrid end De Gea interest
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CReal Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
 