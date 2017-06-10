Real Madrid ace Cristiano Ronaldo 'welcomes the birth of twins'

Cristiano Ronaldo at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
A report claims that Cristiano Ronaldo became the father to twins on Thursday, a day before netting twice for Portugal in their qualifying win over Latvia.
Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has become the father of surrogate twins, according to a report.

Portuguese TV station SIC claims that the children, named Eva and Mateo, were born on Thursday - a day before the Portugal international netted twice in the 3-0 win over Latvia.

British national The Sun reported in March that Ronaldo, already the father of six-year-old Cristiano Jr, was to become a father of twins to a surrogate based in the United States.

No official confirmation has yet been given but the Portuguese is said to have become a dad for the second and third time earlier this week.

Ronaldo, the scorer of 53 goals in 51 games for club and country this season, is currently dating Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez.

