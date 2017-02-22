Live Commentary: Valencia vs. Real Madrid

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the La Liga clash between Valencia and Real Madrid at the Mestalla.
This is the first meeting of the 2016-17 season between the two sides as Los Blancos were involved in the Club World Cup two months ago and the original fixture was postponed.
Los Che have endured a dismal campaign but things have improved in recent weeks as they sit 15th in the table, seven points clear of the drop zone.
Real, meanwhile, sit top of the standings and have two games in hand on second-placed Barcelona as they hope to extend their one-point lead at the summit.
Please note that kickoff is at 5:45pm GMT.
5.04pmValencia coach Voro has made two changes from the team that beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 at the weekend, with Joao Cancelo and Jose Luis Gaya replacing Martin Montoya and Guilherme Siqueira.
5.02pmREAL MADRID SUBS: Casilla, Nacho, Bale, Kovacic, Vazquez, Morata, Isco
5.01pmVALENCIA SUBS: Domenech, Siqueira, Suarez, Bakkali, Abdennour, Medran, Soler
5.00pmREAL MADRID STARTING XI: Navas, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Ronaldo, Kroos, Benzema, James, Marcelo, Casemiro, Modric
4.58pmVALENCIA STARTING XI: Alves, Gaya, Mangala, Garay, Cancelo, Parejo, Perez, Orellana, Nani, Munir, Zaza
4.56pmThe team news have filtered through so let's have a look at the respective line-ups.
4.53pmIt's proving to be quite a busy calendar for Los Blancos, who will have played eight games in the space of 25 days come mid-March, including their Champions League last-16 tie against Napoli. So far, they've got a 100 percent record from this run, and it really looks as if their "crisis" a month ago, when they lost two in a row (shock horror!), is well and truly behind them.
4.50pmThe original fixture was meant to take place on matchday 16, back in December, but was moved due to Real's participation in the FIFA Club World Cup, a tournament that Zinedine Zidane's side went on to win.
4.48pmToday is turning out to be a hell of a matchday - not only do we have two Champions League last-16 first legs, which would normally be enough top-class football on their own, but also several Europa League ties, including Saint-Etienne against Manchester United, and if that wasn't enough, there is also this rescheduled La Liga tie between two of the most illustrious sides in Spanish football!
4.45pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of today's La Liga clash between Valencia and Real Madrid!