Feb 22, 2017 at 5.45pm UK at ​Mestalla
Valencia
vs.
Real Madrid
 

Live Commentary: Valencia vs. Real Madrid

Aymen Abdennour and Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the game between Valencia and Real Madrid on January 3, 2016
© Getty Images
Sports Mole presents live text coverage of the La Liga clash between Valencia and Real Madrid at the Mestalla.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 17:04 UK

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the La Liga clash between Valencia and Real Madrid at the Mestalla.

This is the first meeting of the 2016-17 season between the two sides as Los Blancos were involved in the Club World Cup two months ago and the original fixture was postponed.

Los Che have endured a dismal campaign but things have improved in recent weeks as they sit 15th in the table, seven points clear of the drop zone.

Real, meanwhile, sit top of the standings and have two games in hand on second-placed Barcelona as they hope to extend their one-point lead at the summit.

Please note that kickoff is at 5:45pm GMT.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
5.04pmValencia coach Voro has made two changes from the team that beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 at the weekend, with Joao Cancelo and Jose Luis Gaya replacing Martin Montoya and Guilherme Siqueira.

5.02pmREAL MADRID SUBS: Casilla, Nacho, Bale, Kovacic, Vazquez, Morata, Isco

5.01pmVALENCIA SUBS: Domenech, Siqueira, Suarez, Bakkali, Abdennour, Medran, Soler

5.00pmREAL MADRID STARTING XI: Navas, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Ronaldo, Kroos, Benzema, James, Marcelo, Casemiro, Modric

4.58pmVALENCIA STARTING XI: Alves, Gaya, Mangala, Garay, Cancelo, Parejo, Perez, Orellana, Nani, Munir, Zaza

4.56pmThe team news have filtered through so let's have a look at the respective line-ups.

4.53pmIt's proving to be quite a busy calendar for Los Blancos, who will have played eight games in the space of 25 days come mid-March, including their Champions League last-16 tie against Napoli. So far, they've got a 100 percent record from this run, and it really looks as if their "crisis" a month ago, when they lost two in a row (shock horror!), is well and truly behind them.

4.50pmThe original fixture was meant to take place on matchday 16, back in December, but was moved due to Real's participation in the FIFA Club World Cup, a tournament that Zinedine Zidane's side went on to win.

4.48pmToday is turning out to be a hell of a matchday - not only do we have two Champions League last-16 first legs, which would normally be enough top-class football on their own, but also several Europa League ties, including Saint-Etienne against Manchester United, and if that wasn't enough, there is also this rescheduled La Liga tie between two of the most illustrious sides in Spanish football!

4.45pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of today's La Liga clash between Valencia and Real Madrid!

Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Everton and Bournemouth on February 4, 2017
Read Next:
Chelsea reignite Lukaku, Cancelo interest?
>
View our homepages for Real Madrid, Valencia, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Aymen Abdennour and Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the game between Valencia and Real Madrid on January 3, 2016
Live Commentary: Valencia vs. Real Madrid
 Miralem Pjanic celebrates Bosnia qualifying for the World Cup on September 10, 2013.
Real Madrid 'want Miralem Pjanic'
 Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho 'to use pursuit of Toni Kroos to keep David de Gea at Man United'
Zinedine Zidane: 'Isco knows how I feel'Zinedine Zidane coy on Pepe futureReal Madrid, Barca 'keen on Otamendi'Dani Alves denies Cristiano Ronaldo feudManchester United back in for Toni Kroos?
Real Madrid 'join Moussa Dembele race'Chelsea 'lining up £70m Silva swoop'Zidane has no Ronaldo concernsCarvajal: 'Pressure now on Barcelona'Zidane: 'Espanyol tough nut to crack'
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Valencia News
Aymen Abdennour and Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the game between Valencia and Real Madrid on January 3, 2016
Live Commentary: Valencia vs. Real Madrid
 Nani scores during the Euro 2016 Group F game between Portugal and Iceland on June 14, 2016
Nani "looking forward" to Real Madrid clash
 Valencia's midfielder Dani Parejo celebrates after scoring during the Spanish league football match Valencia CF vs SD Eibar at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on May 3, 2015
Dani Parejo 'rejected move away from Valencia'
Chelsea reignite Lukaku, Cancelo interest?Mangala blasts Valencia teammatesKempes loses Valencia ambassador roleMan City 'to sign Valencia youngster'Hull City to swoop for Valencia's Nani?
Result: Ten-man Valencia lose at Las PalmasLive Commentary: Las Palmas 3-1 Valencia - as it happenedEvra 'to decide on future this week'Simone Zaza eager for long Valencia stayZaza "not right mentally" at West Ham
> Valencia Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid21164156183852
2Barcelona23156263194451
3Sevilla23154446281849
4Atletico MadridAtletico23136443192445
5Real Sociedad2313283632441
6Villarreal23109430151539
7EibarEibar2310583631535
8Athletic Bilbao2310582828035
9Celta Vigo2210393636033
10Espanyol238873031-132
11AlavesAlaves237972228-630
12Las PalmasLas Palmas237793235-328
13Malaga236893137-626
14Real Betis2266102235-1324
15Valencia2265113140-923
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2247112635-919
17Leganes2346131639-2318
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2344152547-2216
19Granada2337132149-2816
20Osasuna2317152452-2810
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 