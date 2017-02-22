Live Commentary: Valencia vs. Real Madrid

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the La Liga clash between Valencia and Real Madrid at the Mestalla.

This is the first meeting of the 2016-17 season between the two sides as Los Blancos were involved in the Club World Cup two months ago and the original fixture was postponed.

Los Che have endured a dismal campaign but things have improved in recent weeks as they sit 15th in the table, seven points clear of the drop zone.

Real, meanwhile, sit top of the standings and have two games in hand on second-placed Barcelona as they hope to extend their one-point lead at the summit.

Please note that kickoff is at 5:45pm GMT.