Feb 22, 2017 at 5.45pm UK at ​Mestalla
Valencia
2-1
Real Madrid
Zaza (5'), Orellana (9')
Zaza (19'), El Haddadi (43'), Perez (54'), Mangala (67'), Parejo (90')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Ronaldo (44')
Carvajal (29'), Varane (59')

Result: Valencia survive Real Madrid onslaught to claim valiant win

Valencia players celebrate taking the lead during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Valencia on April 17, 2016
© AFP
Valencia clinch a hard-fought 2-1 win over La Liga leaders Real Madrid in Wednesday night's rescheduled clash at the Mestalla.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 20:15 UK

Valencia have produced a defensive masterclass to clinch a hard-fought 2-1 win over La Liga leaders Real Madrid in Wednesday night's rescheduled clash at the Mestalla.

Los Blancos had a chance to put themselves four points clear of Barcelona at the top of the table with a game still in hand after the fixture, originally on matchday 16, was postponed due to their commitments in the World Club Cup.

Instead, they failed to capitalise on the opportunity as a Valencia side rapidly improving under interim boss Voro struck twice in the opening nine minutes and held their nerve for the rest of the game.

The hosts opened the scoring in the fourth minute when Simone Zaza, a player reborn following his dismal loan stint at West Ham United, grabbed his second strike in two games.

The Italian was about 15 yards from the Real goal, with his back turned, when he received a cross from Munir El Haddadi, setting it up with his right foot, before pirouetting and rifling a half-volley past Keylor Navas.

Just five minutes later, Valencia were two to the good as Zaza found Nani on the left-hand side before the ex-Manchester United man threaded a throughball into the path of Fabian Orellana, who duly slotted home.

It looked like Zinedine Zidane's charges gave themselves the perfect platform upon which to mount a second-half comeback when Marcelo's cross on the stroke of half time found Cristiano Ronaldo, who slipped in between two defenders to plant a towering header past Diego Alves.

However, Voro had prepared his team exceedingly well as they held firm at the back and, despite the visitors registering 22 shots in the game, only five of these were on target.

Real became increasingly desperate in their attempts to find an equaliser as the game went on, but Alves remained comfortable for the most past as his defence remained unshakeable right until the final whistle.

The result means that Valencia climb to 14th place in the la Liga table, 10 points clear of the drop zone, while Real remain one point clear at the top of the table with one game in hand.

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Read Next:
Zinedine Zidane: 'Isco knows how I feel'
>
View our homepages for Voro, Simone Zaza, Munir El Haddadi, Keylor Navas, Nani, Fabian Orellana, Zinedine Zidane, Marcelo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diego Alves, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Valencia players celebrate taking the lead during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Valencia on April 17, 2016
Live Commentary: Valencia 2-1 Real Madrid - as it happened
 Valencia players celebrate taking the lead during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Valencia on April 17, 2016
Result: Valencia survive Real Madrid onslaught to claim valiant win
 Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho 'to use pursuit of Toni Kroos to keep David de Gea at Man United'
Real Madrid 'want Miralem Pjanic'Zinedine Zidane: 'Isco knows how I feel'Zinedine Zidane coy on Pepe futureReal Madrid, Barca 'keen on Otamendi'Dani Alves denies Cristiano Ronaldo feud
Manchester United back in for Toni Kroos?Real Madrid 'join Moussa Dembele race'Chelsea 'lining up £70m Silva swoop'Zidane has no Ronaldo concernsCarvajal: 'Pressure now on Barcelona'
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Valencia News
Valencia players celebrate taking the lead during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Valencia on April 17, 2016
Live Commentary: Valencia 2-1 Real Madrid - as it happened
 Valencia players celebrate taking the lead during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Valencia on April 17, 2016
Result: Valencia survive Real Madrid onslaught to claim valiant win
 Nani scores during the Euro 2016 Group F game between Portugal and Iceland on June 14, 2016
Nani "looking forward" to Real Madrid clash
Parejo 'rejected move away from Valencia'Chelsea reignite Lukaku, Cancelo interest?Mangala blasts Valencia teammatesKempes loses Valencia ambassador roleMan City 'to sign Valencia youngster'
Hull City to swoop for Valencia's Nani?Result: Ten-man Valencia lose at Las PalmasLive Commentary: Las Palmas 3-1 Valencia - as it happenedEvra 'to decide on future this week'Simone Zaza eager for long Valencia stay
> Valencia Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid22164257203752
2Barcelona23156263194451
3Sevilla23154446281849
4Atletico MadridAtletico23136443192445
5Real Sociedad2313283632441
6Villarreal23109430151539
7EibarEibar2310583631535
8Athletic Bilbao2310582828035
9Celta Vigo2210393636033
10Espanyol238873031-132
11AlavesAlaves237972228-630
12Las PalmasLas Palmas237793235-328
13Malaga236893137-626
14Valencia2375113341-826
15Real Betis2266102235-1324
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2247112635-919
17Leganes2346131639-2318
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2344152547-2216
19Granada2337132149-2816
20Osasuna2317152452-2810
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 