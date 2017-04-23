Apr 23, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
2-3
Barcelona
Casemiro (28'), Rodriguez (85')
Casemiro (12'), Kovacic (81')
Ramos (77')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Messi (33', 93'), Rakitic (73')
Umtiti (39'), Messi (93')

Real Madrid's Marcelo accepts blame for El Clasico defeat

Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo, Real Madrid's midfielder Isco, Real Madrid's Columbian midfielder James and Real Madrid's defender Sergio Ramos celebrates scoring during the Audi Cup football match Real Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur in Munich, sou
© Getty Images
Real Madrid defender Marcelo 'fully accepts the blame' for Barcelona's winning goal in Sunday night's El Clasico.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Real Madrid defender Marcelo has 'fully accepted the blame' for Barcelona's winning goal in Sunday night's El Clasico at the Bernabeu.

Barcelona secured all three points in spectacular fashion courtesy of a stoppage-time winner from Lionel Messi, with the 3-2 victory seeing the reigning champions move to the top of La Liga on the head-to-head record.

Marcelo was caught high up the field when Barcelona broke for the winning goal, and the Brazilian left-back has conceded that he made "a mistake" which cost his side dearly.

"It was a mistake, it could happen to anyone but I fully accept the blame for the goal," Marcelo is quoted as saying by Marca. "We attacked at 2-2 because we felt that the further away the ball was from our goal, the better."

Real Madrid still have a game in hand over leaders Barcelona.

Spain's Emilio Butragueno celebrates one of his four World Cup goals against Denmark on June 18, 1986.
