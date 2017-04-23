Apr 23, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
2-3
Barcelona
Casemiro (28'), Rodriguez (85')
Casemiro (12'), Kovacic (81')
Ramos (77')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Messi (33', 93'), Rakitic (73')
Umtiti (39'), Messi (93')

Emilio Butragueno blasts Sergio Ramos red card in El Clasico

Spain's Emilio Butragueno celebrates one of his four World Cup goals against Denmark on June 18, 1986.
Real Madrid director Emilio Butragueno says that club captain Sergio Ramos did not deserve to be sent off during Sunday night's El Clasico.
Last Updated: Monday, April 24, 2017 at 11:02 UK

Real Madrid director Emilio Butragueno has insisted that club captain Sergio Ramos did not deserve to be sent off during Sunday night's El Clasico with Barcelona at the Bernabeu.

Lionel Messi's second of the match in the 93rd minute secured a last-gasp 3-2 victory for Barcelona as the Spanish champions moved above Real Madrid to the top of La Liga.

Real Madrid were forced to play the final 13 minutes with 10 men after Ramos was sent off for a late challenge on Messi, but Butragueno has branded the red card "very doubtful".

"The sending-off was very doubtful," AS quotes Butragueno as saying. "The team reacted very well. [Barca keeper Marc-Andre] Ter Stegen made some great saves. Our players did great work. It has been a hard blow. I don't believe Ramos did anything towards the referee, I don't know what exactly he was doing."

Real Madrid will look to return to winning ways in La Liga when they travel to Deportivo La Coruna on Wednesday night.

Sergio Ramos gets involved with the shirtless action after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Sergio Ramos: "Red card was excessive"
