Sergio Ramos: "Red card was excessive"

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has claimed that he 'did not deserve' to be sent off during Sunday night's El Clasico at the Bernabeu, which Barcelona won 3-2 following an injury-time winner from Lionel Messi.

James Rodriguez levelled the scores in the 85th minute after Ivan Rakitic had sent Barcelona 2-1 ahead, and it did appear that the points would be shared in the La Liga fixture in the Spanish capital.

Messi had other ideas, however, with the Argentine coming up with his 500th Barcelona goal in the 93rd minute to send the Spanish champions to the top of the table.

Real Madrid were forced to finish the game with 10 men after Ramos was sent off in the 77th minute for a late challenge on Messi, but the centre-back has insisted that he 'did not intend to hurt' the 29-year-old.

Ramos has also denied suggestions that he sarcastically applauded the referee upon leaving the field, instead insisting that his clap was aimed towards Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique.

"The red card was excessive," Ramos told reporters. "I was not going to harm anyone. In my opinion, that was a yellow card, not a red. I was too late, but there was no contact. I never have the intention to hurt anyone.

"I did not applaud the referee when I walked off. I was talking to Pique, not to the referee. Referees can be right and sometimes they are wrong. This one was decisive. But I was chatting to Pique, not the referee.

"[Barcelona] have a different understanding of the game and always talk about referees. But we will not talk about referees, that is not our style. Pique always talks about referees.

"Maybe it is better to talk about the referee sometimes than to keep quiet, but I will not start any controversy.I have no problem with Pique, but he might not get a hug after a Clasico like this."

Ramos will now be suspended for Real Madrid's trip to Deportivo La Coruna on Wednesday night.