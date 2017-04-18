Live Commentary: Real Madrid 0-0 Bayern Munich

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich from the Bernabeu.
Real Madrid will enter tonight's match holding a 2-1 advantage from the first leg at the Allianz Arena last week.
Indeed, Arturo Vidal sent Bayern ahead on the night, but a second-half double from Cristiano Ronaldo has placed the Spanish giants in a strong position to make the semi-finals of the competition once again.
Follow our live minute-by-minute coverage of the action below.
34 - Real Madrid have also never failed to score in their last 34 #UCL home games, longest ever run in the competition. Infallible. pic.twitter.com/JGrQol7VjD— OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 18, 2017
REAL: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo
BAYERN: Neuer; Lahm, Hummels, Boateng, Alaba; Thiago, Alonso, Vidal; Ribery, Lewandowski, Robben
