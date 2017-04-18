Live Commentary: Real Madrid 0-0 Bayern Munich

Indeed, Arturo Vidal sent Bayern ahead on the night, but a second-half double from Cristiano Ronaldo has placed the Spanish giants in a strong position to make the semi-finals of the competition once again.

Real Madrid will enter tonight's match holding a 2-1 advantage from the first leg at the Allianz Arena last week.

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole 's live commentary of the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich from the Bernabeu.

31 min Little under 15 minutes of the first period remaining at the Bernabeu, and it is a really good game at the moment as both teams continue to commit players in the final third of the field. Bayern have to score at least twice tonight, and they are throwing four, five players forward in each attack.

28 min OFF-THE-LINE! Ramos has a shot cleared off-the-line following a scramble inside the Bayern box. This is really starting to heat up as Bayern break down the other end and win a corner.

26 min SAVE! Wonderful save from Neuer as the German tips a Carvajal strike wide!

24 min CHANCE! First real chance for the home side as Marcelo delivers a cross onto the head of Benzema, but the striker's effort is wide of the post. Much better from Marcelo there.

23 min Not an awful lot to report in the last couple of minutes, although Real Madrid are enjoying more of the ball as they look to slow down Bayern's attack, which has been very dangerous so far tonight.

21 min Just a reminder that Bayern need to score at least twice tonight to stand a chance of making the next round. As a result, a goal for Real Madrid does not change a great deal. We are now 21 minutes into the second leg of this quarter-final, and Real Madrid's 2-1 aggregate lead still stands.

18 min Good goalkeeping from Navas as the Real Madrid goalkeeper anticipates that Nacho is losing a race with Robben, and the Costa Rican comes out to make the clearance. Bayern continue to look the team more likely to make the breakthrough, although the home side are just starting to pass and probe.

16 min Better from Real Madrid as Marcelo breaks down the left before delivering a low cross into the Bayern box, but Hummels is across to make the clearance. Still goalless with 16 minutes on the clock.

13 min OVER! Vidal sends a long-range effort over the Real Madrid crossbar!

13 min Again it is good pressure from Bayern as Alaba finds space down the left before delivering into the Real Madrid box, but Nacho is on hand to make the clearance. The away side are the team looking the most likely at the moment as Robben gets down the opposite side and Ramos is forced across.

11 min Not an awful lot for the home supporters to get excited about in the opening 11 minutes, although a decent passing move has just seen Isco have an effort blocked inside the Bayern box.

9 min CHANCE! Wonderful chance for the away side to take the lead on the night as Robben pounces on a loose ball inside the Real Madrid box, but his effort bounces over the crossbar!

7 min Ronaldo's free kick from just outside the Bayern penalty box hits the wall.

6 min BOOKING! Vidal (Bayern) is booked for a rash challenge on Isco.

5 min Wonderful header from Ramos as the Real Madrid captain gets in before Lewandowski, who looked favourite to meet a corner from Thiago. The home side then look to break through Modric, but Hummels is across to make the clearance. It has been nip-and-tuck in the opening five minutes.

3 min Lewandowski heads a Ribery cross into the Real Madrid box, but it is comfortable for Navas as the Costa Rican collects. Decent spell for Bayern at the moment as they enjoy some advanced possession.

2 min ... neither team has really settled in the opening couple of minutes, which is not much of a surprise. It will be interesting to see which side has more of the ball when the play starts to settle, although that might never happen. The atmosphere inside the Bernabeu is brilliant tonight.

0 min KICKOFF! Bayern kick things off at the Bernabeu...

7.42pm Here we go then - both sets of players join us on the pitch for the first 45 minutes of action. It must be said that there is a wonderful atmosphere inside the Bernabeu tonight. Real Madrid have a 2-1 lead with two away goals, but with this Bayern team, there is every chance of a turnaround in Madrid.

7.38pm Bayern have actually progressed in two of their four European ties where they lost the first leg at home. The last of those in the 1995-96 UEFA Cup, when they turned a 1-0 deficit around by winning the second leg 5-0. Tonight's tie is far from over despite Real Madrid grabbing two away goals, although it is going to take some performance from Ancelotti's team to progress.

7.35pm 34 - Real Madrid have also never failed to score in their last 34 #UCL home games, longest ever run in the competition. Infallible. pic.twitter.com/JGrQol7VjD — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 18, 2017

7.32pm Bayern landed their fifth European Cup when they overcame Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund in the final of the 2013 competition, but they have fallen short of the mark in recent campaigns. Indeed, their interest in last season's competition was ended by Atletico in the semi-finals, and the German giants face a tough task to avoid elimination against another giant from Madrid tonight.

7.28pm Bayern have not actually lost in the quarter-finals of the Champions League since the 2008-09 campaign, when they suffered a 5-1 aggregate defeat to Barcelona. Worryingly, however, the German outfit have lost on 14 of their previous 25 visits to Spain in European competition. Meanwhile, they have already been beaten in Madrid this season – suffering a 1-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid in the group stage.

7.25pm As for Bayern, the German champions will enter this match off the back of a goalless draw away to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday. Carlo Ancelotti's side have actually only won one of their last four games in all competitions, but they still sit eight points clear of second-place RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. © AFP

7.22pm The Spanish giants will enter this match off the back of a 3-2 win at Sporting Gijon on Saturday afternoon, with Isco's last-gasp winner moving Zidane's side six points clear at the top of La Liga. That gap is now back down to three from second-place Barcelona, however, ahead of El Clasico at the Bernabeu this weekend. The destiny of the Spanish title is very much in the hands of Los Blancos.

7.18pm Zidane's side actually finished second to Borussia Dortmund in Group F during this season's group phase, while they conceded 10 times in just six matches. Three wins and three draws was hardly imperious form, but Real Madrid were comfortable in their round of 16 tie – beating Napoli 3-1 home and away to ensure that they would be present at this stage of the tournament once again.

7.15pm Real Madrid have actually only lost six of their previous 34 quarter-final ties in the European Cup, while they have only lost one of the 31 UEFA competition ties where they won the first leg away from home. A draw at the Allianz Arena last week would have been seen as a positive result, but Ronaldo made it 100 club European goals with a brace in the second 45 minutes of action. © SilverHub

7.12pm Los Blancos, who are still unbeaten in this season's competition, are bidding to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League for the seventh year in a row, which is a remarkable record. They landed their 11th European Cup after beating rivals Atletico Madrid in last year's final, and are attempting to become the first team in the modern era to successfully defend the Champions League.

7.08pm So there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this warm evening in Madrid. I shall speak about Bayern a little bit later, but let's start with the hosts, who are the favourites to advance into the semi-finals following last week's 2-1 success in Munich.

7.05pm As for Bayern, the big team news is that Robert Lewandowski is back in the XI after missing the last three matches with a shoulder problem. It is unclear whether the Pole is fully-fit for tonight's match, but it is not a surprise that he starts. Mats Hummels is also back from an ankle problem, with the German international replacing Javi Martinez following his red card in the first leg. Those are the only two changes from the reverse match last week, with Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery selected in wide areas. © AFP

7.02pm A calf problem means that Gareth Bale misses out for Real Madrid tonight, and two goals against Sporting Gijon at the weekend has seen Isco handed a spot in Zinedine Zidane's starting XI. Only Isco, Nacho and Sergio Ramos remain from the team that started in La Liga at the weekend, however, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric all back in the first selection.

6.58pm TEAMS! REAL: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo BAYERN: Neuer; Lahm, Hummels, Boateng, Alaba; Thiago, Alonso, Vidal; Ribery, Lewandowski, Robben

6.55pm Real Madrid recorded a 5-0 aggregate win when they met in the semi-finals of the 2013-14 competition, but Bayern progressed on penalties when they clashed at the same stage of the 2011-12 season. Right, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news... © SilverHub

6.52pm Tonight will be the 24th time that Bayern and Real Madrid meet in European competition. Bayern actually lead the head-to-head record 11 wins to Real Madrid's 10, while the remaining two fixtures finished level. It is a fixture that favours the home team, with Real Madrid winning eight of their 11 European games at home to Bayern. Can the German outfit find a way to triumph tonight? We shall see!

6.49pm Bayern, who finished with 10 men following Javi Martinez's second-half red card, were actually the far superior team in the first 45 minutes at the Allianz last week, and they deservedly took the lead on the night when combative midfielder Arturo Vidal headed home from close range. The Chilean missed a penalty on the stroke of the interval, however, and it all went wrong in the second period as a double from Cristiano Ronaldo - who else - secured a 2-1 victory for the reigning champions Real Madrid.