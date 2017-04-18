Apr 18, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
vs.
Bayern Munich
 

Gareth Bale 'to miss Bayern Munich clash'

Gareth Bale poses with his winners' medal after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
© Getty Images
A report claims that a calf injury will see Gareth Bale miss Real Madrid's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Gareth Bale will reportedly miss Real Madrid's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich.

The Welshman sustained a calf injury in the first leg of the last-eight clash - which Real Madrid won 2-1 - and missed his team's 3-2 victory over Sporting Gijon in La Liga at the weekend.

Real Madrid had hoped to have the former Tottenham Hotspur attacker available for the European tie at the Bernabeu, but according to Marca, the calf problem will keep Bale on the sidelines.

As a result, Isco, who scored twice against Sporting Gijon at the weekend, is expected to start alongside Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo in the final third of the field.

Real Madrid are bidding to become the first team in the modern era to successfully defend the Champions League.

