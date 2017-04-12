Zinedine Zidane hopes that Gareth Bale's latest injury issue "is nothing major" after seeing the Welshman hobble off during Wednesday's 2-1 win over Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has revealed that he withdrew forward Gareth Bale during the 2-1 win over Bayern Munich as a precaution.

The Wales international, only recently back from a four-month ankle layoff, left the field just short of the hour mark at the Allianz Arena to be replaced by Marco Asensio.

With a key El Clasico showdown with Barcelona on the horizon, Zidane was quick to play down fears of another spell on the sidelines for Bale, who will undergo further tests in Madrid on Thursday afternoon.

"Gareth Bale felt a tweak at half time and I didn't want to take any risks," he told reporters. "He doesn't feel so good, we hope it's nothing major. But I'm happy with the substitution and with Marco Asensio's performance."

Bale has endured a frustrating fourth season at the Bernabeu, netting nine times in his 25 domestic and European appearances.