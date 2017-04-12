Apr 12, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich
1-2
Real Madrid
Vidal (25')
Martinez (58'), Vidal (90')
Martinez (61')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Ronaldo (47', 77')
Kroos (44'), Carvajal (45')

Zinedine Zidane hopeful over Gareth Bale injury layoff

Gareth Bale celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid on April 30, 2016
© Getty Images
Zinedine Zidane hopes that Gareth Bale's latest injury issue "is nothing major" after seeing the Welshman hobble off during Wednesday's 2-1 win over Bayern Munich.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 10:01 UK

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has revealed that he withdrew forward Gareth Bale during the 2-1 win over Bayern Munich as a precaution.

The Wales international, only recently back from a four-month ankle layoff, left the field just short of the hour mark at the Allianz Arena to be replaced by Marco Asensio.

With a key El Clasico showdown with Barcelona on the horizon, Zidane was quick to play down fears of another spell on the sidelines for Bale, who will undergo further tests in Madrid on Thursday afternoon.

"Gareth Bale felt a tweak at half time and I didn't want to take any risks," he told reporters. "He doesn't feel so good, we hope it's nothing major. But I'm happy with the substitution and with Marco Asensio's performance."

Bale has endured a frustrating fourth season at the Bernabeu, netting nine times in his 25 domestic and European appearances.

Gareth Bale celebrates with Pepe during the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Read Next:
Report: Pepe to miss next four weeks
>
View our homepages for Gareth Bale, Zinedine Zidane, Marco Asensio, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Gareth Bale celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid on April 30, 2016
Zinedine Zidane hopeful over Gareth Bale injury layoff
 Zinedine Zidane watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Wolfsburg on April 12, 2016
Live Commentary: Bayern Munich 1-2 Real Madrid - as it happened
 Sergio Ramos for Real Madrid on September 20, 2014
Sergio Ramos "happy and satisfied" with first-leg win
Mourinho: 'De Gea remains focused on United'Result: Ronaldo double sinks Bayern MunichTeam News: Lewandowski misses out for BayernMorata: 'I expect to work with Conte'Morata hints at Premier League move
Man Utd worried De Gea distracted by Real?Report: Pepe to miss next four weeksDesailly: 'Hazard unlikely to join Real Madrid'Real Madrid 'confident of landing Hazard'Dortmund: 'Aubameyang will not go to Bayern'
> Real Madrid Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid30226279314872
2Barcelona31216488286069
3Atletico MadridAtletico31188556243262
4Sevilla31187656391761
5Villarreal31159745242154
6Real Sociedad31164114642452
7EibarEibar31148952421050
8Athletic Bilbao31155114036450
9Espanyol31121094342146
10Celta Vigo30125134551-641
11AlavesAlaves311010112938-940
12Valencia31116144754-739
13Las PalmasLas Palmas31108135052-238
14Malaga3189143647-1133
15Real Betis3187163351-1831
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo31610153350-1728
17Leganes3169162648-2227
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3157193261-2922
19Granada3148192765-3820
20Osasuna3138203270-3817
> Full Version
 