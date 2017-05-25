General view of Madejski Stadium

Reading

Jaap Stam: 'My future is at Reading'

Jaap Stam watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final game between Reading and Fulham on May 16, 2017
Reading boss Jaap Stam says that he will remain at the club for next season, regardless of whether they earn promotion to the Premier League.
Reading boss Jaap Stam has revealed that he has no intention of leaving the Royals in the summer.

After leading Reading to the Championship playoff final, Stam has been linked with a move elsewhere, but he has said that he sees his future at the club regardless of whether they earn promotion to the Premier League.

The 44-year-old told reporters: "We need to prepare for both scenarios - after the game we can think about what it means for the club.

"The result won't have an impact on my future here. I enjoy working here. I want to go to the top, I played at the top as a player and I want to as a manager. But hopefully I can do that at Reading."

Stam's role at the Madejski Stadium represents his first managerial position and since his arrival at the club last summer, he has won 29 of his 53 matches in charge.

Reading manager Jaap Stam on August 9, 2016
