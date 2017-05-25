Jaap Stam: 'My future is at Reading'

Reading boss Jaap Stam says that he will remain at the club for next season, regardless of whether they earn promotion to the Premier League.

After leading Reading to the Championship playoff final, Stam has been linked with a move elsewhere, but he has said that he sees his future at the club regardless of whether they earn promotion to the Premier League.

The 44-year-old told reporters: "We need to prepare for both scenarios - after the game we can think about what it means for the club.

"The result won't have an impact on my future here. I enjoy working here. I want to go to the top, I played at the top as a player and I want to as a manager. But hopefully I can do that at Reading."

Stam's role at the Madejski Stadium represents his first managerial position and since his arrival at the club last summer, he has won 29 of his 53 matches in charge.