General view of Madejski Stadium

Reading

Reading announce takeover has been finalised

View of the pitch and stands inside The Madejski Stadium before the English Premier League football match between Reading and Fulham at at The Madejski Stadium, in Reading, England on October 27, 201
© Getty Images
Reading announce that their new Chinese owners have officially finalised their takeover of the club.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 11:25 UK

Reading have announced that Chinese investors Dai Yongge and Dai Xiu Li have officially completed their takeover of the club.

The EFL has granted approval for the pair to become majority shareholders of the Championship outfit, while the existing shareholders will now have minority stakes.

A statement on the club's official website read: "We would like to thank every one of our loyal fans for their patience and continued support over recent months whilst the new ownership structure has been finalised – a structure which ensures the future financial stability of the club and will enable the club to move to the next level, both on and off the pitch.

"The Dai family are extremely excited about the future of Reading Football Club and would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the club's players and staff for their hard work so far this season. It is an exciting time to be a Reading fan."

Dai said: "One of my first priorities will be to visit the development site for the new training ground and we also intend to revisit stadium extension plans with the vision of creating world class facilities at the club."

Reading could be playing their football in the Premier League next season as they are due to compete in the playoff final after beating Fulham across two legs.

General view of the Madjeski Stadium ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Leicester City at Madejski Stadium on April 14, 2014
Read Next:
Reading 'edging closer' to Chinese takeover
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Dai Yongge, Dai Xiu Li, Football
Your Comments
More Reading News
Yann Kermorgant celebrates scoring during the Championship playoff semi-final game between Reading and Fulham on May 16, 2017
Result: Yann Kermorgant penalty sends Reading to Wembley
 View of the pitch and stands inside The Madejski Stadium before the English Premier League football match between Reading and Fulham at at The Madejski Stadium, in Reading, England on October 27, 201
Reading announce takeover has been finalised
 Reading manager Jaap Stam on August 9, 2016
Jaap Stam defends use of 'negative' tactics in playoff semi-final
Result: Nothing to separate Fulham, ReadingTeam News: Ayite, Johansen in for FulhamPreview: Fulham vs. ReadingJaap Stam unsure of Reading futureLeeds, Reading chase Portuguese defender?
Live Coverage: Championship final dayCarvalhal, Kermorgant win Championship gongsTeam News: Kodjia fit to start for VillaStam: 'Reading must learn from Norwich loss'Leeds's Cooper charged with violent conduct
> Reading Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CNewcastle UnitedNewcastle462971085404594
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds462491360451581
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462291561471475
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101685691670
9Derby CountyDerby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Cardiff CityCardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves461610205458-458
16Ipswich TownIpswich461316174858-1055
17Bristol City46159226066-654
18Queens Park RangersQPR46158235266-1453
19Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
20Burton Albion461313204963-1452
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest46149236272-1051
RBlackburn RoversBlackburn461215195365-1251
RWigan AthleticWigan461012244057-1742
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658334098-5823
> Full Version
 