Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has played down speculation regarding his future ahead of his side's Championship playoff final with Reading.

Wagner has been linked with a number of roles in both England and Germany, but he has reiterated that his focus remains on the opportunity to earn the Terriers a place in the Premier League for next season.

The 45-year-old told reporters: "We are all together long enough in this business to know that if you are successful you are embraced and if you are not successful, you get kicked.

"I am still here and it is nothing that bothers me. I have told the players as well there will also be some headlines [about them] but to make sure we are all together and focused on what is in front of us."

Wagner is said to be in the running for jobs at Watford, Crystal Palace and Bayer Leverkusen respectively.