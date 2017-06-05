Paris Saint-Germain 'after Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri'

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri during the Serie A match against Roma on May 14, 2017
A report claims that Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is a target for Paris Saint-Germain, who are willing to offer him £8.5m a year to make the switch between clubs.
Paris Saint-Germain will reportedly go all out to tempt Massimiliano Allegri to leave his post as Juventus manager by offering him a yearly salary of £8.5m.

The 49-year-old, who guided the Old Lady to a second Champions League final in three years this term, was said to be Arsenal's top target to replace Arsene Wenger if the Frenchman left.

With Wenger remaining in place at the Emirates Stadium for another two years Allegri was expected to agree fresh terms in Turin, but Gazzetta dello Sport reports that PSG are keen to bring him on board.

It is claimed that Allegri will meet with Juve general manager Giuseppe Marotta on Wednesday and intends to ask for a pay rise and funds to bring in two big-name signings, with French moneybags PSG ready to pounce if an agreement cannot be reached.

Unai Emery is the man currently in place at the Parc des Princes, but he has been linked with a summer switch to Roma where he will link up with ex-Sevilla colleague Monchi.

Marco Verratti in action during an Italy training session on September 2, 2015
Your Comments
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri during the Serie A match against Roma on May 14, 2017
 Sports Mole logo
