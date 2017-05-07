May 7, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​City Ground
Nott'm ForestNottingham Forest
3-0
IpswichIpswich Town
Assombalonga (43' pen., 69'), Cohen (56')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Emmanuel (65'), Berra (70')

Result: Nottingham Forest thrash Ipswich Town to beat the drop

Britt Assombalonga of Nottingham Forest celebrates after scoring the first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Fulham at the City Ground on September 17, 2014
© Getty Images
Nottingham Forest avoid relegation with a dramatic last-day thrashing of Ipswich Town.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 14:50 UK

Nottingham Forest have avoided relegation from the Championship on the final day of the season by thrashing Ipswich Town 3-0 at the City Ground.

The Reds had to better Blackburn Rovers' result at Brentford to beat the drop, but their dramatic demolition of the Tractor Boys made events elsewhere inconsequential.

Mick McCarthy's men had the better of the early possession, but a nervy Forest almost took the lead just after the half-hour mark when Britt Assombalonga's cross was volleyed over in front of goal by Eric Lichaj.

Ipswich's best opportunity of the first half came moments later as Dominic Samuel gained possession in the box and shot on the turn, Jordan Smith producing a reaction save to push the ball against the crossbar.

Mark Warburton's side took the lead from the penalty spot against the run of play when Bartosz Bialkowski brought down Jamie Ward in the box, allowing Assombalonga to step up and rifle the ball into the top corner, sending the home fans into a frenzy of relief and elation.

Forest came out for the second half like a side rejuvenated, and they took a major step towards survival in the 57th minute as captain Chris Cohen's 25-yard screamer beat Bialkowski with the aid of a deflection.

The Reds grew in confidence as the half progressed and had the chance to add a third from the penalty spot when Ward drew a foul from substitute Joshua Emmanuel.

Assombalonga stepped up once again, only to be denied by an impressive save from Bialkowski, who guessed correctly and turned the ball over with a strong hand.

However, Assombalonga soon made amends for his error, powering through the Ipswich defence in the 69th minute before rifling a powerful strike into the roof of the net to turn a day which began with relegation nerves into one of celebration for Forest.

Forest's final-day victory, coupled with Birmingham City's win at Bristol City condemned Blackburn to relegation, despite Rovers overcoming Brentford 3-1 at Griffin Park.

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy looks on before kick off during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Derby County at Portman Road on January 10, 2015
Read Next:
McCarthy: "One step forwards, one step back"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Britt Assombalonga, Eric Lichaj, Jamie Ward, Jordan Smith, Chris Cohen, Mick McCarthy, Dominic Samuel, Mark Warburton, Bartosz Bialkowski, Joshua Emmanuel, Football
Your Comments
More Nottingham Forest News
Coventry City Manager Tony Mowbray looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Swindon Town and Coventry City at The County Ground on October 24, 2015
Blackburn Rovers relegated to League One for first time in 37 years
 The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
Live Coverage: Championship final day
 Britt Assombalonga of Nottingham Forest celebrates after scoring the first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Fulham at the City Ground on September 17, 2014
Result: Nottingham Forest thrash Ipswich Town to beat the drop
Team News: Two changes for ForestLive Commentary: Forest 3-0 Ipswich - as it happenedWest Brom monitoring Reds defender Worrall?Warburton: 'Forest still have plenty to do'Ross McCormack to miss rest of season
Team News: Warnock makes three Cardiff changesWarburton: 'Forest must show togetherness'Ben Brereton on Arsenal radar?Team News: Wolves unchanged for Forest visitForest keen on Gillingham midfielder?
> Nottingham Forest Homepage
More Ipswich Town News
The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
Live Coverage: Championship final day
 Britt Assombalonga of Nottingham Forest celebrates after scoring the first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Fulham at the City Ground on September 17, 2014
Result: Nottingham Forest thrash Ipswich Town to beat the drop
 A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
Live Commentary: Nottingham Forest 3-0 Ipswich Town - as it happened
Team News: Two changes for ForestMcCarthy: "No chance" of keeping LawrenceMcCarthy: 'We've been shit this season'Team News: Daryl Murphy leads Newcastle line at IpswichMcCarthy: 'I am not walking away from Ipswich'
McCarthy frustrated with missed Ipswich chancesIpswich duo Knudsen, Taylor out for the seasonMick McCarthy bemoans "shite goal"Warnock compares McCarthy to WengerSteven Taylor launches attack on Sunderland
> Ipswich Town Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CNewcastle UnitedNewcastle462971085404594
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds462491360451581
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462291561471475
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101685691670
9Derby CountyDerby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Cardiff CityCardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Ipswich TownIpswich461316174858-1055
16Bristol City46159226066-654
17Queens Park RangersQPR46158235266-1453
18Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
19Burton Albion461313204963-1452
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest46149236272-1051
RBlackburn RoversBlackburn461215195365-1251
RWigan AthleticWigan461012244057-1742
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658334098-5823
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 