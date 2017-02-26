Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy praises goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski despite being at fault for Norwich City's equaliser in Sunday's East Anglia derby.

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy has praised goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski despite being at fault for Norwich City's equaliser in Sunday's East Anglia derby.

The Polish stopper produced a string of impressive saves in the 1-1 draw at Carrow Road, but allowed Jacob Murphy's effort to squeeze under him at the near post in the 69th minute.

"It was a hard-fought point," McCarthy told Sky Sports News after the game. "They probably had more possession but having taken the lead, you see Barts take the man-of-the-match award but he's annoyed he didn't stop the shot.

"It was a good performance by us and he continues to be outstanding so we can forgive him. We weren't dominating, they didn't look like scoring to be honest, but I can only credit my team for keeping it at 1-1."

The result keeps Ipswich 15th in the Championship table.