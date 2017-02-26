Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy has praised goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski despite being at fault for Norwich City's equaliser in Sunday's East Anglia derby.
The Polish stopper produced a string of impressive saves in the 1-1 draw at Carrow Road, but allowed Jacob Murphy's effort to squeeze under him at the near post in the 69th minute.
"It was a hard-fought point," McCarthy told Sky Sports News after the game. "They probably had more possession but having taken the lead, you see Barts take the man-of-the-match award but he's annoyed he didn't stop the shot.
"It was a good performance by us and he continues to be outstanding so we can forgive him. We weren't dominating, they didn't look like scoring to be honest, but I can only credit my team for keeping it at 1-1."
The result keeps Ipswich 15th in the Championship table.