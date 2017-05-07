May 7, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​City Ground
Nott'm ForestNottingham Forest
0-0
IpswichIpswich Town
 
LIVE

Team News: Two changes for Nottingham Forest against Ipswich Town

By , Deputy Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 11:42 UK

Ipswich Town make two changes as they travel to relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest on the last day of the Championship season.

Forwards Tom Lawrence and David McGoldrick are absent from the squad through injury and are replaced by Danny Rowe and Dominic Samuel.

Fighting for their survival this afternoon, the hosting Reds also make two changes from the side that lost on their travels to Queens Park Rangers last time out.

Matt Mills and Jamie Ward are handed starts, while Ben Brereton drops to the bench and Daniel Pinillos is out of the squad entirely.

Danny Fox, who was unable to take to the field at Loftus Road after sustaining an injury during warm-up, again misses out.

Forest go into the game on 48 points alongside relegation rivals Blackburn Rovers but with a goal difference advantage of one and have not lost to the Tractor Boys at home in their past 11 meetings.

Nottingham Forest: Smith; Lichaj, Worrall, Mancienne, Mills; Vaughan; Osborn, Cohen, Carayol, Ward; Assombalonga
Subs: Evtimov, Tshibola, Clough, Lam, Vellios, Cash, Brereton

Ipswich Town: Bialkowski; Spence, Chambers, Berra, Kenlock; Ward, Skuse, Huws, Rowe; Samuel, Sears
Subs: Gerken, Emmanuel, Webster, Dozzell, Downes, Moore, Pitman

Follow all the action from all across the Championship this afternoon with our live text coverage.

