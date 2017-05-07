Elsewhere, Birmingham City face the drop if both Forest and Blackburn pick up points, unless they defeat Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Forest head into the match in 21st place in the table with Rovers directly below them, both on 48 points, with the former's goal different superior by one.

This is a crucial game for the hosts, who could be relegated to League One if they fail to better Blackburn Rovers' result at Brentford.

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole 's live coverage of the Championship clash between Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town .

28 min Forest press their opponents as Osborn's long ball picks out Assombalonga in the box. Berra does enough to put off the big striker and force him wide. Assombalonga makes it to the byline and attempts to play a pass across the face of goal but Bialkowski gathers comfortably.

25 min There are still no signs of them getting a stranglehold on this match. Long balls forward towards Assombalonga are proving ineffective for the hosts, who have spent much of the final third pushing their opponents onto the back foot, using a packed midfield to their advantage.

23 min

Goals.@Rovers in control, and @BCFC lead, too. pic.twitter.com/lculPOaNnm — Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) May 7, 2017

Even if Forest win here, there's a possibility they could go down on goal difference given that this is how we stand...

20 min Forest are struggling to break Ipswich down at the moment. The Tractor Boys are winning the battle in the midfield but the hosts almost found a way through as Clough gains possession inside the box, only to be dispossessed by Berra's well-timed tackle. Forest need a goal - we cannot stress that enough!

16 min UPDATE! Blackburn have gone two up at Brentford and that removes the goal difference variable. Nothing short of a win will do for Forest as things stand. Meanwhile, Birmingham have just taken the lead at Bristol City! That would be enough to keep the Blues up on goal difference.

14 min SUBSTITUTION: The hits just keep on coming for Forest. They have been forced into a change as Mustapha Carayol goes off injured to be replaced by The hits just keep on coming for Forest. They have been forced into a change as Mustapha Carayol goes off injured to be replaced by Zach Clough . I think he will join Assombalonga up front with the Reds switching to a 4-4-2.

13 min Here's how they stack up following that Blackburn goal. Look away, Forest fans.

10 min UPDATE! This is not the news Forest will want to hear. Blackburn have taken the lead at Brentford and that pushes the Reds into the drop zone as things stand. You can find out more This is not the news Forest will want to hear. Blackburn have taken the lead at Brentford and that pushes the Reds into the drop zone as things stand. You can find out more here

8 min SAVE! It's our first clear-cut chance of the afternoon and it falls Ipswich's way as Ward unleashes a vicious drive, forcing Grant Ward to save to his right, parrying the ball away at full stretch.

7 min It's Ipswich who have settled into the match in the opening stages. They're forcing Forest to sit deep, but the Reds have just applied some pressure of their own as Assombalona changes a long ball down, forcing Bialkowski to race off his line and make the interception.

6 min There's a nervy moment for Forest as Jordan Smith almost fumbles a cross from Danny Rowe. The ball came in at pace from wide on the right and proves too hot to handle for Smith initially, but he quickly recovers and gets both hands on it.

3 min There's an early chance for Forest as Jamie Ward strike from the edge of the box fizzes wide for the far post. It wouldn't have counted as Britt Assombalonga was in an offside position, but good energy from the hosts right from kickoff.

1 min KICKOFF! Forest get is underway at a packed-out, sun-drenched City Ground. The atmosphere is electric here, but will the home faithful still be in such good voice 90 minutes from now?

11.53am The two teams are heading out on the pitch now. Will Nottingham Forest still be a Championship club by 2pm today? Stay tuned to find out...

11.49am PREDICTION! I think that whatever happens at the City Ground this afternoon, Blackburn Rovers are the ones who will go down. They've been poor all season as a result of on and off-the-field turmoil and I don't see them bettering Forest's result today, nor do I see Ipswich getting a result here when there's so much at stake for the hosts. I'm going with a 2-0 win for Warburton's men.

11.46am That Warburton quote came from his pre-match press conference in response to questions regarding his future as Forest boss. The former Rangers man is adamant he intends to stay on if the club goes down.

11.44am MARK WARBURTON: "You can't go to a group of players and say 'be committed' and not commit yourself." (via BBC Sport)

11.40am MICK MCCARTHY: "It's a game we need to really compete in, and if we don't, we'll get turned over." "It's a game we need to really compete in, and if we don't, we'll get turned over." © Getty Images

11.39am Pre-match quotes from both camps coming up...

11.35am Ipswich have little to play for beyond pride and the prospect of moving up one place in the final standings. Mathematically, they could move up two if they overturn a minus-seven goal difference on Barnsley in 14th place.

11.31am Offset that against the fact that only Aston Villa and Rotherham United have scored fewer away goals than Ipswich this season and a Forest result is sounding like a safe bet. However, it's worth pointing out that the Reds have their last three final-day home fixtures.

11.28am So what are Forest's chances today? History is on their side in this fixture since they haven't lost at home to Ipswich in 11 matches. They've also failed to score in only one of their last 10 home games. © Getty Images

11.25am As you can see from the standings, Harry Redknapp's Birmingham City could be the ones relegated if both Forest and Blackburn pick up points. They travel to Bristol City on the final day and a draw simply won't do if the other two avoid defeat, as their goal difference is the worst of the bunch.

11.23am Tiny margins separate the teams ahead of kickoff, but that won't matter if Blackburn lose today. Championship status is very much Forests' to lose. You can see how the table looks going into this match here

11.21am Forest must better Blackburn's result at Brentford this afternoon or face the prospect of life in League One. Both sides head into the match on 48 points, with Warburton's side out of the bottom three by virtue of having a superior goal difference by one.

11.20am Visitors Ipswich Town have also made two changes this afternoon and they are enforced ones. Rowe and Samuel come in for the injured Lawrence and McGoldrick, while promising youngster Flynn Downes is named on the bench for the first time.

11.17am Mark Warburton has gone for a 4-3-3 formation with Britt Assombalonga spearheading the Forest attack and David Vaughan in a holding midfield role. Striker Zach Clough passed a late fitness test to land a spot on the bench.

11.13am Let's start with the hosts, who have made two changes from last weekend's potentially damaging defeat to QPR. Daniel Pinillos is replaced at the back by Matt Mills and Jamie Ward is drafted in to replace Ben Brereton.

11.11am IPSWICH XI: Bialkowski, Spence, Chambers, Berra, Kenlock, Ward, Skuse, Huws, Rowe, Samuel, Sears

11.08am FOREST XI: Smith, Lichaj, Worrall, Mancienna, Mills, Osborn, Vaughan, Cohen, Carayol, Assombalonga, Ward

11.06am We'll provide you with an overview of who is in danger of the drop on the final day in a moment. First up, team news...