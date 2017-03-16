New Zealand manager Anthony Hudson reportedly emerges as a contender for the Norwich City managerial post.

The Canaries are currently in the market for a new manager after taking the decision to sack Alex Neil last week with the club having just an outside chance of making the playoff places this term.

Former England manager Roy Hodgson was thought to be the favourite for the role but has reportedly turned down an offer and according to The Sun, Kiwis boss Hudson is now their new top target.

Hudson, 35, is an English coach who cut his teeth with Harry Redknapp at Tottenham Hotspur before taking on managerial roles at Newport County and the Bahrain national team before being appointed by New Zealand in 2014.

Norwich chairman Ed Balls is said to have already had "informal discussions" with Hudson about the job and are said to be impressed with his work abroad.

Other contenders for the post include Alan Pardew, Nigel Pearson and Alan Irvine.