New Zealand manager in frame for Norwich City job?

New Zealand manager Anthony Hudson reportedly emerges as a contender for the Norwich City managerial post.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 15:12 UK

New Zealand manager Anthony Hudson has reportedly emerged as a candidate to take over at Norwich City.

The Canaries are currently in the market for a new manager after taking the decision to sack Alex Neil last week with the club having just an outside chance of making the playoff places this term.

Former England manager Roy Hodgson was thought to be the favourite for the role but has reportedly turned down an offer and according to The Sun, Kiwis boss Hudson is now their new top target.

Hudson, 35, is an English coach who cut his teeth with Harry Redknapp at Tottenham Hotspur before taking on managerial roles at Newport County and the Bahrain national team before being appointed by New Zealand in 2014.

Norwich chairman Ed Balls is said to have already had "informal discussions" with Hudson about the job and are said to be impressed with his work abroad.

Other contenders for the post include Alan Pardew, Nigel Pearson and Alan Irvine.

Roy Hodgson at the London Football Awards on March 2, 2017
Read Next:
Hodgson considering Norwich City job?
>
View our homepages for Anthony Hudson, Alex Neil, Roy Hodgson, Harry Redknapp, Ed Balls, Alan Pardew, Alan Irvine, Football
Your Comments
More Norwich City News
Roy Hodgson speaks during a press conference on June 28, 2016 in Chantilly, France
Roy Hodgson 'to turn down Norwich City job'
 Norwich City manager Alex Neil feels like he's headbutted a horse after his side are relegated from the Premier League despite a 4-2 win over Watford on May 11, 2016
Alex Neil: 'Honour to serve Norwich City as manager'
 Roy Hodgson at the London Football Awards on March 2, 2017
Roy Hodgson emerges as candidate for Norwich City manager's job?
Alan Irvine not interested in Norwich jobAlan Pardew favourite for Norwich City jobReport: Rowett interested in Norwich jobNorwich City sack manager Alex NeilAlex Neil admits dressing room frustration
Monk attracting interest from Championship trio?Norwich lead race for Arsenal youngster?Neil named as new favourite for Gers jobNeil plays down pressure of derby with IpswichMick McCarthy: 'Pressure is on Norwich'
> Norwich City Homepage
More New Zealand News
New Zealands Kane Williamson acknowledges the crowd as he reaches his century on the third day of the first cricket Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London on May 23, 2015
Result: Kane Williamson guides New Zealand to win over Pakistan in first Test
 Steve Hansen the head coach of New Zealand acknowledges the fans ahead of the 2015 Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and Australia at Twickenham Stadium on October 31, 2015
New Zealand pair Ardie Savea, Seta Tamanivalu set for debuts against Wales
 All Black assistant coach Ian Foster speaks to media at the Royal Garden Hotel on November 11, 2013
All Blacks coaches Ian Foster, Mike Cron sign new contracts
Henry Cameron to miss remainder of seasonHansen: 'NZ self-belief helped beat Boks'Rosler: 'We must be more clinical'Result: Kelly beats Nyika to make quarter-finalsDan Carter eager for perfect farewell
Retallick surprised by developmentLomu: 'Collins died protecting daughter'Live Commentary: England vs. New Zealand - day four - as it happenedLive Commentary: New Zealand vs. Australia - as it happenedGiles: 'England at new low'
> New Zealand Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle37245870323877
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton37238663313277
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3622594739871
4Leeds UnitedLeeds372061150361466
5Reading37197114949064
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds371881148371162
7Fulham371613865442161
8Preston North EndPreston371511115145656
9Norwich CityNorwich37159136356754
10Derby CountyDerby371410133936352
11Barnsley37149145553251
12Aston Villa371212133739-248
13Cardiff CityCardiff37139155053-348
14Brentford37138165554147
15Queens Park RangersQPR37138164150-947
16Ipswich TownIpswich371015123744-745
17Birmingham CityBirmingham371111153854-1644
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves36119164347-442
19Burton Albion371011163648-1241
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest37117195162-1140
21Blackburn RoversBlackburn37912164455-1139
22Bristol City37108194653-738
23Wigan AthleticWigan37810193142-1134
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3745283282-5017
> Full Version
 