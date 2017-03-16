Former England manager Roy Hodgson is reportedly planning to turn down the chance to take over at Norwich City.

The Canaries are in the hunt for a new boss after sacking Alex Neil last week with the club having fallen off the pace in the hunt for a playoff place.

Hodgson quickly emerged as one of the favourites to take over at Carrow Road due to his close ties with owner Delia Smith and reports suggested that the 69-year-old has been approached about succeeding Neil.

According to the Eastern Daily Press, however, Hodgson is "reluctant" to take on the managerial post and may instead accept a position as director of football, a consultant or even a non-executive director role.

Gary Rowett and Mark Warburton had also been considered by Norwich but instead moved to Championship rivals Derby County and Nottingham Forest respectively.

Other names in the frame include Alan Pardew, Stuart Pearce and Nigel Pearson.