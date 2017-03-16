General view of Carrow Road

Norwich City

Roy Hodgson 'to turn down Norwich City job'

Roy Hodgson speaks during a press conference on June 28, 2016 in Chantilly, France
Former England manager Roy Hodgson is reportedly planning to turn down the chance to take over at Norwich City.
Thursday, March 16, 2017

Former England manager Roy Hodgson is reportedly planning to turn down an offer to take over at Championship side Norwich City.

The Canaries are in the hunt for a new boss after sacking Alex Neil last week with the club having fallen off the pace in the hunt for a playoff place.

Hodgson quickly emerged as one of the favourites to take over at Carrow Road due to his close ties with owner Delia Smith and reports suggested that the 69-year-old has been approached about succeeding Neil.

According to the Eastern Daily Press, however, Hodgson is "reluctant" to take on the managerial post and may instead accept a position as director of football, a consultant or even a non-executive director role.

Gary Rowett and Mark Warburton had also been considered by Norwich but instead moved to Championship rivals Derby County and Nottingham Forest respectively.

Other names in the frame include Alan Pardew, Stuart Pearce and Nigel Pearson.

Manager Alan Irvine of West Brom looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Southampton and West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's Stadium on August 23, 2014
Alan Irvine not interested in Norwich job
