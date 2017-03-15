Former Norwich City manager Alex Neil tells of his pride at getting the chance to manage the club following his dismissal last week.

Neil was relieved of his duties by the Championship club last week, following a two-year spell that saw the 35-year-old earn his side promotion into the Premier League.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to have had the opportunity to manage Norwich City Football club," said Neil, according to the Pink Un.

"Naturally, I feel very disappointed to have lost my job. This current season has been one of transition, with the club adjusting to the consequences of relegation from the Premier League, as well as two chief executives moving on in a short space of time.

"I have worked with some great people at the club and have shared some fantastic memories with them. I will always be very proud of our achievement of winning promotion, via the play-offs at Wembley, and of having the opportunity to manage Norwich in the Premier League. I would like to thank my coaching staff for their hard work and loyalty and all the players and the staff throughout the club for their efforts on and off the pitch."

Norwich currently hold ninth spot in the Championship standings after an up-and-down campaign.