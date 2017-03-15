General view of Carrow Road

Norwich City

Alex Neil: 'Honour to serve Norwich City as manager'

Alex Neil Manager of Norwich City looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Everton at Carrow Road on December 12, 2015
Former Norwich City manager Alex Neil tells of his pride at getting the chance to manage the club following his dismissal last week.
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 18:43 UK

Former Norwich City coach Alex Neil has spoken of his pride at having the chance to manage the Canaries.

Neil was relieved of his duties by the Championship club last week, following a two-year spell that saw the 35-year-old earn his side promotion into the Premier League.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to have had the opportunity to manage Norwich City Football club," said Neil, according to the Pink Un.

"Naturally, I feel very disappointed to have lost my job. This current season has been one of transition, with the club adjusting to the consequences of relegation from the Premier League, as well as two chief executives moving on in a short space of time.

"I have worked with some great people at the club and have shared some fantastic memories with them. I will always be very proud of our achievement of winning promotion, via the play-offs at Wembley, and of having the opportunity to manage Norwich in the Premier League. I would like to thank my coaching staff for their hard work and loyalty and all the players and the staff throughout the club for their efforts on and off the pitch."

Norwich currently hold ninth spot in the Championship standings after an up-and-down campaign.

Eagles manager Alan Pardew watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
