Former West Bromwich Albion boss Alan Irvine is reportedly a candidate for the Rangers vacancy.

Former West Bromwich Albion boss Alan Irvine will reportedly be considered by Rangers in their hunt for a new manager.

The Scottish Premiership outfit have begun the search after Mark Warburton and his staff left the club almost a fortnight ago.

It was a controversial departure, with Warburton later insisting that he never resigned, despite Rangers stating otherwise.

According to The Express, Irvine, who currently works as assistant coach to Alex Neil at Norwich City, is a candidate, while Frank de Boer, Alex McLeish and Alan Pardew are also believed to be on the list.

The report adds that the Scottish outfit are keen to first appoint a director of football, which would suit Irvine if he is named head coach as he worked in a similar situation at West Brom in 2014.