Wales midfielder Joe Ledley angrily denies laughing about the injury to Republic of Ireland defender Seamus Coleman during Friday's goalless draw in Dublin.

Wales midfielder Joe Ledley has claimed that people who thought he was laughing about the injury to Republic of Ireland defender Seamus Coleman's injury during their encounter on Friday "need their heads testing".

Ledley's teammate Neil Taylor was red carded for the challenge on Coleman, who underwent surgery on Saturday having sustained a fractured right tibia and fibula, as the two nations played out a World Cup qualifying goalless draw.

While Coleman was being treated on the pitch, Ledley was pictured on television coverage, and some social media users questioned whether the Crystal Palace player was grinning and laughing.

Ledley responded angrily to the accusations on Twitter, writing: "I didn't want to acknowledge the nonsense on here but those who have wrongly interpreted & commented on what my thoughts were at that moment in time need their heads testing.

"My thoughts are with Seamus Coleman & I wish him a speedy road to recovery."

Ledley fractured a leg himself just before the Euro 2016 finals.