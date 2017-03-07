Mar 7, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stadio San Paolo
Napoli
vs.
Real Madrid
 

Marek Hamsik: 'We must attack Real Madrid'

Allan (L) of Napoli celebrates the second goal with his teammate Marek Hamsik during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and SS Lazio at Stadio San Paolo on September 20, 2015 in Naples, Italy.
© Getty Images
Napoli captain Marek Hamsik says that his team "have to go out and attack" Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Napoli captain Marek Hamsik has claimed that his team "have to go out and attack" Real Madrid on Tuesday night because the Serie A side are not capable of 'controlling games'.

Napoli will welcome Los Blancos to Naples for the second leg of their last-16 Champions League clash, trailing 3-1 from the first leg in the Spanish capital last month.

The hosts need to score at least twice to stand a chance of making the quarter-finals, and Hamsik has insisted that the Italians will take the game to the holders of the Champions League.

"We're a team that don't control games. We have to go out and attack, but we also have to be careful behind. Napoli are never wrong at home in these great matches, so I'm sure we'll have a great match," Hamsik told reporters.

"Real Madrid have great attacking strength and can score goals at any time, but we have to think about doing damage with our patterns of play and those that we've prepared.

"This is a great event and we have to enjoy it, we'll be playing against great players. This should give us great strength, it's a spectacle for us and the fans. I can't wait to take the field and play. We must go on the pitch and do our own thing, it'll be a great evening."

"There's hope throughout the city, the fans will give us great support, the Champions League will be felt up to Turin. I've played in so many big games, but for me it'll be a memorable game. We're trailing and we have to recover. It won't be easy, but we have to enjoy and play it as we know how."

Hamsik has scored 13 times in 36 appearances for Napoli this season.

Napoli's coach Maurizio Sarri looks on during the UEFA Europa League match between Napoli and Club Brugge KV on September 17, 2015
Read Next:
Sarri: 'Napoli must play with balls'
>
View our homepages for Marek Hamsik, Football
Your Comments
More Napoli News
Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Cristiano Ronaldo back in Real Madrid squad for Napoli trip
 Napoli's Belgian forward Dries Mertens celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Europa League Group D football match SSC Napoli vs Club Brugge KV on September 17, 2015 at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples.
Maurizio Sarri: 'Dries Mertens should face Real Madrid'
 Cristiano Ronaldo holds up the trophy after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Preview: Napoli vs. Real Madrid
Sarri: 'Napoli must play with balls'Conte planning Koulibaly swoop?Report: Arsenal make Insigne top target Reina: 'We can overcome Real Madrid'Sarri: 'Real Madrid best team in world'
Result: Casemiro hits stunner in Real Madrid winTeam News: James starts alongside Ronaldo, BenzemaLive Commentary: Real Madrid 3-1 Napoli - as it happenedNapoli president: 'Ibrahimovic a dream signing'Mertens refused 'life-changing' China move
> Napoli Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Juventus27221456183867
2Roma27192658253359
3Napoli27176462303257
4Lazio27165647291853
5Atalanta BCAtalanta27164742261652
6Inter Milan27163846281851
7AC Milan27155740301050
8Fiorentina2711974437742
9Torino2710985143839
10Sampdoria2710893433138
11AC Chievo VeronaChievo27105122937-835
12CagliariCagliari2794143657-2131
13SassuoloSassuolo2794143542-731
14Udinese2786132936-730
15Genoa2778123041-1129
16Bologna2777132441-1728
17Empoli2757151539-2422
18Palermo2736182353-3015
19Crotone2735192145-2414
20Pescara2726192860-3212
> Full Version
 