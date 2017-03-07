Napoli captain Marek Hamsik says that his team "have to go out and attack" Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Napoli captain Marek Hamsik has claimed that his team "have to go out and attack" Real Madrid on Tuesday night because the Serie A side are not capable of 'controlling games'.

Napoli will welcome Los Blancos to Naples for the second leg of their last-16 Champions League clash, trailing 3-1 from the first leg in the Spanish capital last month.

The hosts need to score at least twice to stand a chance of making the quarter-finals, and Hamsik has insisted that the Italians will take the game to the holders of the Champions League.

"We're a team that don't control games. We have to go out and attack, but we also have to be careful behind. Napoli are never wrong at home in these great matches, so I'm sure we'll have a great match," Hamsik told reporters.

"Real Madrid have great attacking strength and can score goals at any time, but we have to think about doing damage with our patterns of play and those that we've prepared.

"This is a great event and we have to enjoy it, we'll be playing against great players. This should give us great strength, it's a spectacle for us and the fans. I can't wait to take the field and play. We must go on the pitch and do our own thing, it'll be a great evening."

"There's hope throughout the city, the fans will give us great support, the Champions League will be felt up to Turin. I've played in so many big games, but for me it'll be a memorable game. We're trailing and we have to recover. It won't be easy, but we have to enjoy and play it as we know how."

Hamsik has scored 13 times in 36 appearances for Napoli this season.