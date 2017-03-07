Mar 7, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stadio San Paolo
Napoli
vs.
Real Madrid
 

Cristiano Ronaldo back in Real Madrid squad for Napoli trip

Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Alvaro Morata are all included in Real Madrid's 22-man travelling party for the Champions League meeting with Napoli.
Real Madrid have named Cristiano Ronaldo in their matchday squad for Tuesday evening's Champions League last 16 return leg with Napoli.

The Portugal international, who has 21 goals to his name so far this season, sat out the 4-1 win over Eibar at the weekend due to a minor injury issue.

Ronaldo is now back in contention to feature at the Stadio San Paolo, however, as is teammate Gareth Bale who also missed Saturday's La Liga match due to suspension.

Alvaro Morata, another absent player for the win over Eibar, is included in the 22-man travelling party for the trip to Naples as Los Blancos look to build on a 3-1 lead from last month's first leg.


Ronaldo was seemingly accused of 'not running enough' by Sergio Ramos at the weekend - comments which the club captain has since attempted to clarify.

Sergio Ramos clutches a fetching washbag as he arrives for the game between Valencia and Real Madrid on January 3, 2016
Ramos hits out at "false" Ronaldo reports
