Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane brushes off criticism in his front three Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has brushed off criticism in Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale ahead of Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second leg against Napoli.

Ronaldo and Benzema have both drawn criticism from the Bernabeu crowd in recent weeks, while Bale is currently serving a league suspension after picking up a red card against Las Palmas earlier this month.

Zidane, however, has insisted that criticism of the BBC 'does not bother him too much' as outside opinions on his team change "every week".

"Everyone is here with an opinion every week. People change their opinion every week," Zidane told reporters. "I'm happy to have all my squad available except two or three that we've left at home. We're all here and I'm happy for that.

"Everyone is free to have an opinion and decide who they think should play but it doesn't bother me too much."

Ronaldo and Bale are both available for the Napoli clash in Naples after missing Real Madrid's 4-1 win over Eibar in La Liga at the weekend through injury and suspension respectively.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Ronaldo back in Madrid squad for Napoli trip
