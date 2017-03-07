Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri wants his side to "play with a bit of balls" when they welcome Real Madrid for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash.

Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri has called on his side to "play with a bit of balls" when they welcome Real Madrid to Naples for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday night.

Real Madrid will travel to Italy with a 3-1 lead from the first leg last month as the holders look to book their spot in the quarter-final stage of the competition.

Sarri has admitted that "the game will be difficult", but the Napoli boss has insisted that his team are "united" as they bid to turnaround the tie on home soil.

"It may be that we'll play with a bit of balls. The game will be difficult due to the technical qualities that Real Madrid have, plus their great physical qualities. But we're united, now our common goal is to do well," Sarri told reporters.

"The pressure is all on Real Madrid. They are the ones who are world champions and are expected to win. However, our fans are world champions and all of Europe will see that. Madrid will probably qualify, they have scored for 46 consecutive games but certainly we will try to make it difficult for them."

Real Madrid have been eliminated in seven of their last eight two-legged ties with Italian opposition in the European Cup.