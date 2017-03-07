Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri expects Belgian forward Dries Mertens to be fit to face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Mertens scored his 21st and 22nd goals of the season in Napoli's 2-1 win over Roma in Serie A at the weekend, but had to be replaced in the latter stages of the contest after picking up an ankle problem.

Sarri, however, has said that the Belgian international "is fine" and should be fit to face Real Madrid as Napoli attempt to turnaround a 3-1 deficit in the second leg of their last-16 tie in the Champions League.

"Mertens is fine - I think there was only a suggestion of cramps, but we will assess him better [before the game] along with the rest of the squad," Sarri told reporters.

Mertens has scored four times in six Champions League appearances for Napoli this season.