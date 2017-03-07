Mar 7, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stadio San Paolo
Napoli
vs.
Real Madrid
 

Maurizio Sarri: 'Dries Mertens should face Real Madrid'

Napoli's Belgian forward Dries Mertens celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Europa League Group D football match SSC Napoli vs Club Brugge KV on September 17, 2015 at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples.
© Getty Images
Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri expects Belgian forward Dries Mertens to be fit to face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri is 'hopeful' that Dries Mertens will be fit to face Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

Mertens scored his 21st and 22nd goals of the season in Napoli's 2-1 win over Roma in Serie A at the weekend, but had to be replaced in the latter stages of the contest after picking up an ankle problem.

Sarri, however, has said that the Belgian international "is fine" and should be fit to face Real Madrid as Napoli attempt to turnaround a 3-1 deficit in the second leg of their last-16 tie in the Champions League.

"Mertens is fine - I think there was only a suggestion of cramps, but we will assess him better [before the game] along with the rest of the squad," Sarri told reporters.

Mertens has scored four times in six Champions League appearances for Napoli this season.

Napoli's coach Maurizio Sarri looks on during the UEFA Europa League match between Napoli and Club Brugge KV on September 17, 2015
Read Next:
Sarri: 'Napoli must play with balls'
>
View our homepages for Maurizio Sarri, Dries Mertens, Football
Your Comments
More Napoli News
Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Cristiano Ronaldo back in Real Madrid squad for Napoli trip
 Napoli's Belgian forward Dries Mertens celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Europa League Group D football match SSC Napoli vs Club Brugge KV on September 17, 2015 at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples.
Maurizio Sarri: 'Dries Mertens should face Real Madrid'
 Cristiano Ronaldo holds up the trophy after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Preview: Napoli vs. Real Madrid
Hamsik: 'We must attack Real Madrid'Sarri: 'Napoli must play with balls'Conte planning Koulibaly swoop?Report: Arsenal make Insigne top target Reina: 'We can overcome Real Madrid'
Sarri: 'Real Madrid best team in world'Result: Casemiro hits stunner in Real Madrid winTeam News: James starts alongside Ronaldo, BenzemaLive Commentary: Real Madrid 3-1 Napoli - as it happenedNapoli president: 'Ibrahimovic a dream signing'
> Napoli Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Juventus27221456183867
2Roma27192658253359
3Napoli27176462303257
4Lazio27165647291853
5Atalanta BCAtalanta27164742261652
6Inter Milan27163846281851
7AC Milan27155740301050
8Fiorentina2711974437742
9Torino2710985143839
10Sampdoria2710893433138
11AC Chievo VeronaChievo27105122937-835
12CagliariCagliari2794143657-2131
13SassuoloSassuolo2794143542-731
14Udinese2786132936-730
15Genoa2778123041-1129
16Bologna2777132441-1728
17Empoli2757151539-2422
18Palermo2736182353-3015
19Crotone2735192145-2414
20Pescara2726192860-3212
> Full Version
 