Live Commentary: Napoli vs. Real Madrid

Napoli head coach Maurizio Sarri at the Serie A match against Roma on March 4, 2017
Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the Champions League last-16 second leg between Napoli and Real Madrid.

Real Madrid will enter this match as the strong favourites to progress to the quarter-final stage after recording a 3-1 victory in the first leg last month.

Lorenzo Insigne sent Napoli into a 1-0 lead at the Bernabeu, but goals from Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Casemiro ensured that the European champions would take a healthy lead into tonight's reverse match.

You can follow live minute-by-minute updates from Naples below.


7.08pmSo there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this mild evening in Naples. I shall speak about Real Madrid a little bit later, but let's start with the home side, who need a really big performance to turn this tie around. They are behind in the tie, but that away goal from Insigne has given them hopes of progressing to the quarter-finals.

7.05pmAs for Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale both return to the XI after missing Saturday's league clash with Eibar through injury and suspension respectively. Ronaldo and Bale join Karim Benzema in the final third, while Casemiro will again hold a midfield which also includes Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Dani Carvajal is given the nod at right-back ahead of Danilo.

7.02pmThe big team news for Napoli is that their leading scorer Dries Mertens has shaken off an ankle problem to start. Mertens is once again joined in the final third by Jose Callejon and Lorenzo Insigne, while Allan and Amadou Diawara are both handed spots in midfield. It is the same back five that started the first leg, with Raul Albiol continuing at centre-back alongside the highly-rated Kalidou Koulibaly.

Napoli's Spanish forward Jose Maria Callejon (L) celebrates next to his teammate Napoli's Belgian forward Dries Mertens after scoring during the UEFA Europa League Group D football match SSC Napoli vs Club Brugge KV on September 17, 2015 at the San Paolo


6.58pmTEAMS!

NAPOLI: Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Allan, Diawara, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

REAL: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Pepe, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo


6.55pmRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from Naples. Both of these sides were in league action at the weekend – Napoli winning 2-1 at Roma in Serie A, and Real Madrid recording a 4-1 victory at Eibar. Any changes? Let's run through the two XIs...

6.52pmNapoli actually opened the scoring at the Bernabeu in the first leg last month, with Lorenzo Insigne sending the visitors into an eighth-minute lead. Karim Benzema levelled in the 18th minute, however, before Toni Kroos and Casemiro struck in the second period to leave Real Madrid with a 3-1 advantage ahead of the return match. The visitors are the big favourites tonight, but a 2-0 win would be enough to see Napoli knock out the Champions League holders and make the last eight.

Napoli's Pepe Reina in the Serie A match against Roma on March 4, 2017


6.49pmTonight will be just the fourth fixture between these two teams following their meeting in the first round of the 1987-88 European Cup. A 2-0 victory at the Bernabeu saw Real Madrid take control of the tie, before a 1-1 draw in Naples allowed the Spanish giants to progress 3-1 on aggregate.

6.46pmEvening all! Sports Mole's live Champions League coverage continues from Naples as Napoli welcome Real Madrid for the second leg of their last-16 tie. European champions Real Madrid recorded a 3-1 win when the pair met in the first leg at the Bernabeu last month, but that away goal for Napoli has at least given the Italian side hope of turning things around. It should be a cracking game!

Allan (L) of Napoli celebrates the second goal with his teammate Marek Hamsik during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and SS Lazio at Stadio San Paolo on September 20, 2015 in Naples, Italy.
Your Comments
