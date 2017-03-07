Live Commentary: Napoli vs. Real Madrid

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the Champions League last-16 second leg between Napoli and Real Madrid.

Real Madrid will enter this match as the strong favourites to progress to the quarter-final stage after recording a 3-1 victory in the first leg last month.

Lorenzo Insigne sent Napoli into a 1-0 lead at the Bernabeu, but goals from Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Casemiro ensured that the European champions would take a healthy lead into tonight's reverse match.

You can follow live minute-by-minute updates from Naples below.