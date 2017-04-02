Apr 2, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
0-0
Middlesbrough

Fer (16'), Mawson (58')
FT

Fabio (22'), Negredo (70'), Gestede (79')

Steve Agnew: 'Middlesbrough's fighting spirit clear to see'

Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Steve Agnew is happy with the spirit shown by his Middlesbrough players in their 0-0 draw with Swansea City, which leaves the Smoggies 19th in the table.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 16:11 UK

Middlesbrough boss Steve Agnew has praised his players for showing "terrific" character to hold on for a draw away to fellow Premier League strugglers Swansea City.

The Smoggies picked up a 10th point of the campaign on their travels after playing out a stalemate at the Liberty Stadium on Sunday afternoon, leaving them 19th in the table.

Despite having plenty of work still left to do if they are to make up the five-point gap on Swansea in 17th, with a game in hand to play on their rivals, caretaker manager Agnew is hopeful that his side have it in them to beat the drop.

"You could see that the fight is there. The spirit is terrific," he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "Swansea have been in the Premier League for seven years, and this is our first season.

"It was difficult for us to sustain attacks but we kept going right to the end. It's another point and we will regroup."

Middlesbrough have now drawn more games 0-0 this season than any other team, with six in all during the 2016-17 campaign.

Ben Gibson of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Middlesbrough at St Andrews Stadium on December 07, 2013
Read Next:
Agnew: 'Gibson can go as far as he wants'
>
View our homepages for Steve Agnew, Football
Your Comments
More Middlesbrough News
Paul Clement watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Swansea City 0-0 Middlesbrough - as it happened
 Aitor Karanka, manager of Middlesborough during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Middlesborough at Molineux Stadium on October 24, 2015
Manchester United offer Aitor Karanka backroom role at Old Trafford?
 Paul Clement watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Paul Clement "disappointed" by Middlesbrough draw
Agnew: 'Fighting spirit clear to see'Result: Swansea, Middlesbrough play out goalless drawTeam News: Fernando Llorente absent for SwanseaAgnew: 'Gibson can go as far as he wants'Sky announces more Premier League picks
Woodgate joins Boro coaching teamPL top six all keen on Ben Gibson?PL trio interested in Montpellier striker?Southgate hints at first start for GibsonNewcastle keeping tabs on Boro star Gibson?
> Middlesbrough Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Manchester CityMan City29186555302560
4Liverpool30178564372759
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal28155856352150
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 