Middlesbrough boss Steve Agnew has praised his players for showing "terrific" character to hold on for a draw away to fellow Premier League strugglers Swansea City.

The Smoggies picked up a 10th point of the campaign on their travels after playing out a stalemate at the Liberty Stadium on Sunday afternoon, leaving them 19th in the table.

Despite having plenty of work still left to do if they are to make up the five-point gap on Swansea in 17th, with a game in hand to play on their rivals, caretaker manager Agnew is hopeful that his side have it in them to beat the drop.



"You could see that the fight is there. The spirit is terrific," he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "Swansea have been in the Premier League for seven years, and this is our first season.

"It was difficult for us to sustain attacks but we kept going right to the end. It's another point and we will regroup."

Middlesbrough have now drawn more games 0-0 this season than any other team, with six in all during the 2016-17 campaign.